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Cervix-on-a-Chip Could Improve STI Prevention and Treatment

An immune-capable cervix-on-a-chip showed how microbiome balance alters STI infection outcomes.

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Published: April 17, 2026 
Original story from the University of Delaware
Visualization of two organ-on-a-chip plates with symmetrical wells and channels filled with red and blue fluid.
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A major breakthrough in biomedical engineering is changing how scientists study sexually transmitted infections (STIs) – and a researcher from the University of Delaware is at the forefront.


Published in Science Advances, the study introduces the first immune-capable “cervix-on-a-chip,” a cutting-edge microphysiological system that replicates the human cervical environment. The platform allows researchers to observe how infections, the immune system and the vaginal microbiome interact in real time – something not previously possible with traditional lab models.


Co-lead author Jason Gleghorn, associate professor in the College of Engineering, led the development of the model. His work highlights how engineering-driven approaches are advancing critical research in women’s health.

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By integrating engineering with biology, we can now simulate complex human systems more accurately and make these tools accessible to a wider range of researchers, Gleghorn said.


The model recreates key features of the cervix using human cells, immune components and naturally occurring microbiomes within a dynamic system that mimics physiological conditions. When tested with infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, the platform revealed how protective bacteria can reduce infection risk – while imbalanced microbiomes can worsen outcomes.


These findings could help accelerate the development of new therapies, including probiotics and other preventative strategies aimed at strengthening the body’s natural defenses.


The research underscores the growing impact of the College of Engineering, where interdisciplinary collaboration is driving innovation across biomedical engineering and beyond. By combining expertise in engineering, microbiology and immunology, the team has created a powerful new tool that could reshape how STIs – and other complex diseases – are studied.


Reference: Nelson KM, Minahan DJ, Edwards VL, et al. A microphysiologic human cervical model recapitulates microbial, immune, and pathogenic properties of sexually transmitted infections. Sci Adv. 2026;12(14):eaeb4864. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb4864


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Related Topic Pages
Microbiomes
Infectious Diseases
The Immune System
Advanced Cell Models
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