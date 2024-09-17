Common Lung Scarring Treatment Extends Ovarian Function in Older Mice

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A woman’s ovaries are like a factory where eggs grow and produce hormones that regulate everything from menstruation and pregnancy to bone density and mood. As she and her factory age, production dwindles, and by the time she hits menopause (age 51, on average), the factory is preparing to shut its doors.





A new Northwestern Medicine study in mice has discovered a novel way to lengthen the “healthspan” of this factory — improving maintenance of the ovaries and preventing key age-related changes in ovarian function. “Healthspan” refers to the length of time a person remains healthy and free from serious illness or chronic diseases.





“The average age of menopause has stayed constant over the years, but women are living decades longer than that because of health and medical advances,” said corresponding author Francesca Duncan, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology (reproductive science in medicine) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “We’ve changed the landscape of how we live, and our ovarian function needs to catch up so that we have an organ that functions proportionately to maintain women’s healthspans longer.”

The findings will be published Sept. 16 in the journal GeroScience.





For this study, researchers used Pirfenidone, which is commonly used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. But other ongoing studies are underway to identify optimal drug targets for ovarian fibrosis and to conduct clinical trials in women.





"This drug is not one that can be used in a clinical setting for this purpose because it has significant side effects, like liver toxicity, although we didn't see that in mice,” Duncan said. “However, we demonstrated proof-of-concept: we can modulate ovarian fibrosis and improve outcomes. We are now actively working to find a safe and effective drug to do this in humans.”