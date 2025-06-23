We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Compound From Traditional Chinese Medicine Shows Promise in Preventing Heart Attack

Schisandrin A can effectively relax pig coronary arteries, paving the way for new treatments to prevent heart attacks.

News  
Published: June 23, 2025 
| Original story from Toho University
A selection of different drugs next to a variety of herbs, representing traditional natural medicines.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A team of researchers from Toho University has uncovered a potential new use for a naturally occurring compound, schisandrin A, found in the traditional Chinese medicinal plant Schisandra chinensis. The study, recently accepted for publication in the Journal of Pharmacological Sciences, demonstrates that schisandrin A can effectively relax pig coronary arteries, potentially paving the way for new treatments to prevent heart attacks caused by vascular spasms.

Understanding coronary spasms

Coronary artery spasms are sudden narrowings of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. These spasms can severely restrict blood flow and trigger angina or even heart attacks, particularly in people with no clear signs of artery blockage. They are often caused by chemical messengers such as acetylcholine, histamine, and serotonin.

Schisandrin A: a natural spasm blocker

In laboratory tests using porcine (pig) coronary arteries, which closely resemble human arteries in function and structure, the researchers found that schisandrin A significantly reduced contractions triggered by a variety of known spasm-inducing agents. The compound worked by blocking specific calcium channels—known as L-type calcium channels—that control muscle contraction in the artery walls. In simpler terms, schisandrin A helps keep the arteries relaxed by preventing excessive calcium from entering the muscle cells.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Additionally, the compound showed mild anticholinergic properties—meaning it could also block signals from certain nerves that would otherwise cause the artery to tighten.

Relevance to traditional medicine

Schisandrin A is a key component of Shengmai San, a traditional Chinese herbal formula used for over 700 years to support heart health. While Shengmai San has been widely used in Asia to treat symptoms of heart disease, this study sheds new light on a possible mechanism: schisandrin A’s direct effect on artery contraction.

Moving toward clinical application

Though the concentrations of schisandrin A used in this study were higher than what is typically seen in the bloodstream after oral consumption, injectable forms of Shengmai San may achieve similar levels. The researchers believe this opens the door for future studies on schisandrin A as a potential preventative agent for coronary artery spasms, especially in patients susceptible to chemically-induced vascular events.


“Our findings suggest that schisandrin A, a natural compound from traditional herbal medicine, could offer a novel approach to preventing coronary spasms,” said lead researcher Dr. Keisuke Obara. “This could ultimately contribute to reducing the risk of ischemic heart disease, still the leading cause of death globally.”


Reference: Hong Q, Takazakura N, Ozawa H, et al. Inhibitory effects of schisandrin A on contractions induced by spasmogenic candidates in porcine coronary arteries. J Pharmacol Sci. 2025;158(4):343-352. doi: 10.1016/j.jphs.2025.05.016


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter