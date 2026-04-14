Could Studying Cats Inform Future Cancer Therapies?

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Cats are not just beloved companions; they are emerging as key "research partners" in unravelling viral cancer mechanisms. A team led by Professor Julia Beatty, Chair Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences of City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK), recently published a review in the prestigious journal Nature Reviews Cancer. Titled "Cat viruses as windows into human oncogenesis", the article explores how feline tumour viruses offer vital insights into human oncology and viral carcinogenesis from a comparative oncology perspective.





Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is the leading cause of human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but despite the availability of vaccines and antivirals, HBV-related HCC rates continue to rise. The absence of animal models that accurately replicate human disease progression has hindered understanding of HBV oncogenesis and precision therapy development. Common lab animals like mice are not natural HBV hosts and fail to fully mimic the natural course of human HCC.





Professor Beatty's team found that domestic cat hepatitis B virus (DCHBV) is strongly associated with feline HCC, mirroring human HBV oncogenic patterns. This opens new avenues in comparative oncology: studying naturally infected cats can provide fresh perspectives on how viruses drive tumorigenesis.





Pet cats, cohabiting with humans, exhibit high genetic diversity and similar natural infection and environmental exposure patterns, making them an underutilised resource in comparative oncology. Professor Beatty highlights cats' unique susceptibility to homologues of human tumour viruses, giving them distinct advantages in viral cancer research.





These insights can drive innovative treatments and prevention strategies while enhancing feline health, embodying the "One Health" approach to cross-species research spanning humans, animals and their environments.





Professor Beatty urges the global community to capitalise on this critical window for feline viral oncology by forming international comparative oncology alliances. She advocates for establishing clear governance and data-sharing frameworks, advancing global surveillance, and engaging in clinical case recruitment, high-quality sample collection and industry partnerships.





She stresses that interdisciplinary and cross-sector collaboration is essential: "Training veterinary clinical scientists with interdisciplinary vision is indispensable for advancing viral oncology innovation,” she says. “As evidence accumulates, ongoing dialogue with the public, policymakers, funders and professional groups will ensure that research translates into tangible health benefits for pets and people."





CityUHK remains committed to "One Health", leveraging interdisciplinary collaboration and comparative medicine to deliver mutual benefits for human and animal health, tackling global challenges through world-class research for societal good.