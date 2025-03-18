Current Antivirals Less Effective Against Avian Influenza in Cow’s Milk

Inadequate antivirals

Though H5N1 infections in people are rare, there are more than 60 people who have become infected from dairy exposures to date in the current outbreak. Some were infected through exposure to contaminated raw cows’ milk, such as dairy workers who were infected through splashes or aerosolized particles reaching their noses or eyes. Given the risks to human health, the scientists used a mouse model to test how each antiviral drug worked against the virus when it was obtained through three different exposure routes.





“In general, baloxavir [Xofluza] caused a greater reduction in viral levels than oseltamivir [Tamiflu], but neither was always effective,” said first author Jeremy Jones, PhD, St. Jude Department of Host-Microbe Interactions.

The researchers studied exposure routes that included the eye, mouth and nose, which are the most common ways to become infected with the virus. The oral route, which mimics drinking raw infected cow’s milk, caused the worst infections that were hardest to treat.





“The virus spread orally far beyond its normal infection of the lungs,” Webby said. “It expanded to the brain and the bloodstream, and the antivirals failed to stop it or improve survival outcomes.”





In contrast, findings showed that baloxavir controlled infections through the eye fairly well. These results are particularly relevant as the ocular route appears to be the common infection pathway for people who work directly with dairy cows.





“Baloxavir conveyed 100% survival compared to 25% with oseltamivir,” Jones said. “So, we are seeing enhanced benefits from baloxavir for the ocular infection route.”





Results were mixed for the nasal route. Baloxavir reduced viral levels better than oseltamivir, but the virus still reached the brain. Both antivirals increased survival, with baloxavir and oseltamivir achieving a 75% and 50% survival rate, respectively.





“We showed our existing antivirals’ effectiveness against H5N1 bird flu is route and drug dependent, in some cases doing almost nothing,” Webby said. “Therefore, while we explore different drug combinations and doses, we need to do anything we can to reduce the risk of infection, as that is the best way to protect people from this virus right now.”





Reference: Jones JC, Andreev K, Fabrizio TP, Bowman AS, Govorkova EA, Webby RJ. Baloxavir improves disease outcomes in mice after intranasal or ocular infection with Influenza A virus H5N1-contaminated cow’s milk. Nat Microbiol. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41564-025-01961-5





