Diabetes Drug Linked to Reduced Recurrence in Prostate Cancer Patients

A drug commonly prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes may also reduce the risk of prostate cancer recurrence in men with diabetes, according to a new study published in Molecular Cancer. The research, conducted by a team spanning Sweden, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and the UK, assessed the role of the protein peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) in prostate cancer progression.



The study examined 69 men with both type 2 diabetes and prostate cancer, tracking their outcomes over nearly a decade. Patients who had been treated with pioglitazone, a PPARγ agonist, were found to be free from cancer relapse during the follow-up period. This retrospective clinical observation is supported by laboratory evidence showing that pioglitazone affects both the growth and metabolism of cancer cells.

Mechanisms underlying PPARγ activity in prostate cancer

PPARγ plays a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, insulin sensitivity and inflammatory responses. In diabetes treatment, drugs like pioglitazone activate this receptor to improve glucose control. The current study highlights a secondary mechanism – pioglitazone's ability to alter cancer cell metabolism and reduce proliferation.



Using cell cultures and animal models, the researchers observed that pioglitazone suppressed the proliferation of prostate cancer cells. Additionally, it triggered metabolic changes in these cells, suggesting a reprogramming process that diminished their capacity for growth. While the research identifies this as a promising therapeutic angle, the authors caution that more clinical trials are needed to determine whether similar benefits could be seen in prostate cancer patients without diabetes.

Complex role of PPARγ in cancer biology

Although PPARγ activation appears beneficial in this context, the protein has a nuanced role in cancer. In certain cancer types, PPARγ has been linked to processes that promote tumor growth or alter metabolic function in a way that favors cancer progression. In prostate cancer, however, the study suggests that targeted activation of PPARγ may help counteract such effects by modulating the metabolic environment.



Pioglitazone, by binding to the PPARγ receptor, initiates a signaling cascade that may not only interfere with tumor-promoting pathways but also lower inflammation. This dual action, affecting both metabolic and immune responses, makes it a candidate for repurposing in oncology.

Retrospective design and future research directions

The retrospective component of the study involved patients treated between 2014 and 2023 at the Medical University of Innsbruck. Though the findings are encouraging, the observational nature of the research limits its ability to establish causation. Prospective studies will be necessary to confirm the effect and clarify whether patients without diabetes could benefit similarly.



Prostate cancer remains the most common cancer-related cause of death in men in Sweden, with global mortality approaching 400,000 deaths annually. Standard treatment strategies include hormone therapy, surgery and radiation, yet relapse rates remain high. As such, new treatment avenues are of critical interest to the medical community.



Reference: Atas E, Berchtold K, Schlederer M, et al. The anti-diabetic PPARγ agonist Pioglitazone inhibits cell proliferation and induces metabolic reprogramming in prostate cancer. Mol Cancer. 2025. doi:10.1186/s12943-025-02320-y



