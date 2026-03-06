Diabetes Drug Shows No Benefit for Treating Long COVID

Read time: 1 minute

Although a number of studies have found that a diabetes drug called metformin reduces the risk of long COVID, new research finds that it does not reduce symptoms of the condition.





There’s also no benefit to treating people with long COVID with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), also known as ursodiol, which is used is to treat gallstones and liver disease, according to the study, published this week in Annals of Internal Medicine.

There are no proven treatments for long COVID, which has affected millions of people since the pandemic began six years ago.





In the United States, about 8% of adults have experienced long COVID. The chronic condition, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), is associated with a wide range of symptoms, including profound exhaustion, chronic cough, and memory issues commonly known as “brain fog.”

No difference in recovery rates compared with placebo

The double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial of 396 people was conducted at two hospitals in South Korea from July 2024 to April 2025 and led by researchers at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine in Seoul. Patients were randomly assigned to take metformin, UDCA, or a placebo for 14 days. The primary outcome was PASC recovery at eight weeks.





Although 67% of study participants reported recovery after eight weeks, there was no statistically significant difference in recovery rates among patients who received medication and those given a placebo.





In people whose symptoms improved over eight weeks, blood tests showed decreases in key immune system proteins called cytokines, which are often related to inflammation. Those findings “highlighted the need for further studies to support the development of targeted therapies addressing immune dysregulation in long COVID,” the study authors wrote.





Reference: Lim SY, Lee J, Chang E, et al. Neither metformin nor ursodeoxycholic acid effectively treats postacute sequelae of COVID-19: a randomized clinical trial. Ann Intern Med. 2026:ANNALS-25-04883. doi: 10.7326/ANNALS-25-04883



