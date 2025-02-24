Diabetes Medication Shows Promise for Treating Mental Ill Health

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from the University of Oxford, supported by National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre, have conducted a comprehensive overview of the potential benefits or harms of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) such as semaglutide (better known as Ozempic/Wegovy) in various mental health conditions. This important study explores the mechanisms and possible clinical uses of these drugs, commonly used for diabetes and obesity, on cognitive and psychiatric conditions.





The study reviewed and integrated data from both preclinical and clinical studies to gather evidence on the possible effects of these drugs in conditions such as dementia, substance use disorders, psychotic disorders, mood and anxiety disorders, and eating disorders.

Riccardo De Giorgi, Clinical Lecturer in the University of Oxford’s Department of Psychiatry and NIHR OH BRC researcher said:

This study is the result of an astounding team effort to compile the most comprehensive summary of evidence to date regarding the mechanisms and potential clinical uses of GLP-1RAs (i.e., medications such as Ozempic) in a variety of cognitive and mental illnesses, including dementia, addiction, psychotic and mood disorders, and disordered eating. We hope that any further study in this key research area can draw useful data from our report





The study found promising but still preliminary evidence that GLP-1RAs could be beneficial over a range of cognitive and mental health disorders. These drugs have shown potential in improving cognition, reducing addictive behaviour, and alleviating depression and anxiety. More data from robustly designed studies (i.e., randomised controlled trials) are needed to better understand GLP-1RAs’ prospective efficacy and safety profile, especially with long-term use.





At present, no clinical recommendation can be given regarding the use of GLP-1RAs in mental illness. Nevertheless, these findings unlock intriguing research opportunities to further explore the effects of GLP-1RAs on mental health. Continued investigation into the mechanisms by which these medications affect mental health is essential. This should include further mechanistic studies (e.g., experimental medicine trials) that can support the interpretation of findings from clinical trials.





In the future endocrinologists, psychiatrists, and neuroscientists will collaborate to develop integrated treatment approaches to target the unmet needs of patients whose illness may be seen at the interface between these medical specialties.





Reference: De Giorgi R, Ghenciulescu A, Dziwisz O, et al. An analysis on the role of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists in cognitive and mental health disorders. Nat Mental Health. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s44220-025-00390-x





