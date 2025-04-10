We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Dual-Action Nanotherapy for Obesity Reprograms Fat Cells

Researchers have engineered specialized nanoparticles to deliver the natural compound apigenin directly to fat tissue.

News  
Published: April 10, 2025 
| Original story from the Terasaki Institute
A person standing on a set of scales measuring their weight.
Credit: i yunmai/ Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Scientists at Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, in collaboration with the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, have developed a new nanoparticle therapy that tackles obesity through two complementary mechanisms: converting energy-storing white fat into calorie-burning beige fat while simultaneously reducing obesity-related inflammation. Their findings, published in the Journal of Controlled Release, are detailed in an article titled: “Apigenin-loaded nanoparticles for obesity intervention through immunomodulation and adipocyte browning.” This innovative approach addresses key limitations of current obesity treatments by precisely targeting adipose tissue with apigenin-loaded nanoparticles - enhancing therapeutic effects while minimizing potential side effects. A link to the article can be found here.


The research team, led by Dr. Alireza Hassani Najafabadi and Dr. Ryan M. Pearson, engineered specialized PLGA nanoparticles to deliver the natural compound apigenin directly to fat tissue. This targeted delivery system ensures optimal therapeutic effects while minimizing potential side effects throughout the body.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


"Our technology represents a paradigm shift in obesity treatment," said Dr. Hassani Najafabadi. "By reprogramming fat cells to burn more calories and simultaneously addressing the chronic inflammation that exacerbates metabolic disease, we're attacking obesity at its root causes rather than just managing symptoms."


Building upon previous advancements in drug delivery, the team developed a novel solution to enhance apigenin's bioavailability and therapeutic effects. “This approach focuses on shifting the balance between pro-inflammatory (M1) and anti-inflammatory (M2) macrophages in fat tissue — a critical link between immune cells and metabolic health,” said Dr. Pearson. “By addressing both inflammation and energy regulation, we hope our work will inspire new strategies for treating chronic diseases like obesity.” Preclinical studies showed significant improvements in metabolic health without detectable toxicity, positioning this approach as a promising candidate for clinical translation.


Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute, emphasized the significance of this advancement: "With obesity rates continuing to rise globally, we urgently need safer, more effective treatment options. This research demonstrates how innovative biomedical engineering can transform natural compounds into powerful therapeutic tools."


This work highlights immune modulation as an emerging therapeutic strategy in obesity treatment, offering a new approach that goes beyond appetite suppression or calorie restriction. By harnessing targeted nanomedicine to reprogram immune cells within fat tissue, the researchers open the door to more precise, immunologically driven interventions for metabolic disease.


Reference: Mohaghegh N, Iyer A, Wang E, et al. Apigenin-loaded nanoparticles for obesity intervention through immunomodulation and adipocyte browning. JCR. 2025:113670. doi: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2025.113670


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter