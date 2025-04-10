Dual-Action Nanotherapy for Obesity Reprograms Fat Cells

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Scientists at Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, in collaboration with the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, have developed a new nanoparticle therapy that tackles obesity through two complementary mechanisms: converting energy-storing white fat into calorie-burning beige fat while simultaneously reducing obesity-related inflammation. Their findings, published in the Journal of Controlled Release, are detailed in an article titled: “Apigenin-loaded nanoparticles for obesity intervention through immunomodulation and adipocyte browning.” This innovative approach addresses key limitations of current obesity treatments by precisely targeting adipose tissue with apigenin-loaded nanoparticles - enhancing therapeutic effects while minimizing potential side effects. A link to the article can be found here.





The research team, led by Dr. Alireza Hassani Najafabadi and Dr. Ryan M. Pearson, engineered specialized PLGA nanoparticles to deliver the natural compound apigenin directly to fat tissue. This targeted delivery system ensures optimal therapeutic effects while minimizing potential side effects throughout the body.





"Our technology represents a paradigm shift in obesity treatment," said Dr. Hassani Najafabadi. "By reprogramming fat cells to burn more calories and simultaneously addressing the chronic inflammation that exacerbates metabolic disease, we're attacking obesity at its root causes rather than just managing symptoms."





Building upon previous advancements in drug delivery, the team developed a novel solution to enhance apigenin's bioavailability and therapeutic effects. “This approach focuses on shifting the balance between pro-inflammatory (M1) and anti-inflammatory (M2) macrophages in fat tissue — a critical link between immune cells and metabolic health,” said Dr. Pearson. “By addressing both inflammation and energy regulation, we hope our work will inspire new strategies for treating chronic diseases like obesity.” Preclinical studies showed significant improvements in metabolic health without detectable toxicity, positioning this approach as a promising candidate for clinical translation.





Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute, emphasized the significance of this advancement: "With obesity rates continuing to rise globally, we urgently need safer, more effective treatment options. This research demonstrates how innovative biomedical engineering can transform natural compounds into powerful therapeutic tools."





This work highlights immune modulation as an emerging therapeutic strategy in obesity treatment, offering a new approach that goes beyond appetite suppression or calorie restriction. By harnessing targeted nanomedicine to reprogram immune cells within fat tissue, the researchers open the door to more precise, immunologically driven interventions for metabolic disease.





Reference: Mohaghegh N, Iyer A, Wang E, et al. Apigenin-loaded nanoparticles for obesity intervention through immunomodulation and adipocyte browning. JCR. 2025:113670. doi: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2025.113670





