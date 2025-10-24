Dual Drug Combo Targets Colorectal Cancer Resistance

The new preclinical study, published in Nature’s journal Oncogene, identifies for the first time a critical metabolic mechanism that would explain the resistance of cancer cells to the drug palbociclib in models of colorectal cancer.





The study was led by Marta Cascante, professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine (Faculty of Biology) and member of the UB’s Institute of Biomedicine (IBUB) and the CIBER Area for Liver and Digestive Diseases (CIBEREHD), and Timothy M. Thomson, researcher at the Molecular Biology Institute of Barcelona (IBMD-CSIC) and CIBEREHD, and current director of the Institute of Scientific Research and High Technology Services of Panama (INDICASAT).





The paper, whose first authors are researchers Míriam Tarrado-Castellarnau and Carles Foguet, involves the participation of researchers from the UB, IBUB and CIBEREHD, the Francis Crick Institute (United Kingdom) and CIBEREHD’s Bioinformatics Platform.

When cancer cells are resistant to anticancer drugs

Palbociclib is a drug used in the treatment of advanced breast cancer that is positive for oestrogen receptor expression and negative for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. Recently, clinical and preclinical trials of palbociclib have been extended to other types of cancer, such as colorectal cancer. Specifically, it belongs to a class of drugs that can inhibit two important proteins in cancer cells: cyclin-dependent kinases CDK4 and CDK6 (CDK4/6). These proteins play a key role in cell division and growth. Since this drug blocks the activity of protein kinases, it can help slow or stop the growth of cancer cells.





“In recent years, several mechanisms of cancer cell resistance to cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CDKIs) have been identified, such as the overexpression of metabolic regulators such as glutaminase, described in a previous study by our research group”, says Professor Marta Cascante, ICREA Academia researcher and head of the UB research group on Integrative Systems Biology, Metabolomics and Cancer, pioneer in metabolomics, fluxomics, and systems medicine applied to the design of new combination therapies for personalized medicine.





“However, we had not yet determined whether these resistance mechanisms were the most appropriate therapeutic targets to combine with these inhibitors”, notes Míriam Tarrado-Castellarnau.





In tumours, the treatment with palbociclib causes metabolomic reprogramming of colorectal cancer cells that survive the treatment. This metabolic adaptation ultimately enhances the metabolism of glutamine — an aminoacid with key functions in the body — and mitochondrial activity in the cell.





As part of this study, the team analysed the metabolic reprogramming in colorectal cancer cells exposed to palbociclib, which inhibits cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6), and telaglenastat, a selective inhibitor of glutaminase (an enzyme that catalyses the conversion of glutamine to glutamate and has altered expression in tumour processes).