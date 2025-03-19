FDA-Approved Alzheimer's Drug Found To Be Less Effective in Females

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

﻿Since becoming only the second Alzheimer’s-modifying drug to gain American FDA approval in 2023, sales of lecanemab, known by its brand name Leqembi, have risen steadily, reaching $87-million USD in the last quarter of 2024.





In its Phase 3 clinical trial, lecanemab slowed cognitive decline by 27 per cent overall, yet one subset of data suggested little to no benefit in females, though the cause of the difference was not clear. An FDA committee voted unanimously that the Phrase 3 trial verified the clinical benefit of lecanemab. Even so, several follow-up papers focused on the trial’s apparent sex difference result to cast doubt on prescribing lecanemab to females.





To test whether the lecanemab trial truly showed a sex difference in drug effectiveness, McGill PhD candidate Daniel Andrews, in collaboration with researchers led by neuroscientist Louis Collins, PhD, ran simulated trials on openly available Alzheimer’s patient data, using the same demographics and constraints as the lecanemab trial. They found that indeed lecanemab was probably less effective in females than males in the Phase 3 trial. However, there was insufficient evidence to say the drug was totally ineffective in females.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

In some patients, lecanemab causes serious side effects. Andrews’ and Prof. Collins’ findings should better prepare clinicians to decide whether the potential benefits of lecanemab outweigh the potential harms in female patients, and may inform future consideration of the drug’s approval in other countries, including Canada. The findings also suggest ways future drug trials can better account for sex differences.





Their results were published in The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association on Jan. 29, 2025.





Reference: Andrews D, Ducharme S, Chertkow H, Sormani MP, Collins DL, for the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect. Alzheimer’s Dement. 2025;21(1):e14467. doi: 10.1002/alz.14467





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.