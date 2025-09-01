FDA Approves First Oral Drug for Postpartum Depression

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Postpartum depression (PPD) affects millions of women each year, yet treatment options have been limited and slow to act. Now, a new oral medication, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), promises relief within days – changing how this condition can be managed.





“Maternal mental health has been sidelined for far too long, but today’s approval of ZURZUVAE helps to change that,” said CEO at Sage Therapeutics, Barry Greene.

Understanding postpartum depression and its impact

PPD is one of the most common complications after childbirth. Worldwide, around one in seven women experience symptoms, such as low mood, loss of energy and trouble bonding with their baby. Yet almost half of these cases are never diagnosed, and only a fraction receive treatment. Mental health conditions such as PPD are also among the leading causes of maternal deaths, often linked to suicide or overdose.





Treatment for PPD exists; however, it often comes too slowly. Standard antidepressants can take weeks to work, and access to therapy can be limited. Until recently, there was no oral drug designed specifically for PPD. In 2019, brexanolone, an IV infusion, became the first approved drug for the condition; however, it requires continuous hospital monitoring over several days, making it difficult for many women to use.





“Women with PPD desperately need prompt care and additional treatment options that can provide quick relief so they can be healthy and present during this momentous time in their lives,” said Dr. Wendy N. Davis, the executive director at Postpartum Support International.





The FDA’s recent approval of ZURZUVAE™(zuranolone), the first oral treatment for PPD, could mark the start of a more practical way to treat this overlooked condition.

Zuranolone shows rapid symptom relief in Phase 3 trials

The FDA’s decision was based on two late-stage trials, part of the NEST program, known as ROBIN and SKYLARK. Participants received a 50mg oral dose of zuranolone once a day for 14 days.





In the ROBIN study, zuranolone significantly reduced depression scores by day 15 compared with placebo. The larger SKYLARK study strengthened the case: women taking zuranolone showed meaningful improvement as early as day 3, and these benefits were maintained through day 45, a full month after the treatment ended. All secondary goals in SKYLARK were also met, covering broader symptoms such as fatigue, loss of interest and overall mood.





Zuranolone was generally well-tolerated. The most common side effects were drowsiness, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue and urinary tract infection. The drug carries a boxed warning for central nervous system depressant effects; women are advised not to drive or perform tasks requiring alertness for at least 12 hours after each dose.





“Today marks a groundbreaking day for the treatment of PPD, as with ZURZUVAE we now have an oral treatment option that can provide rapid improvements in depressive symptoms in as early as three days for women with PPD,” said principal investigator in the trials Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, the director of Women’s Behavioral Health at Zucker Hillside Hospital.

Oral zuranolone offers accessible treatment for postpartum depression

Unlike traditional antidepressants that may take weeks to work, zuranolone can bring relief within days. That speed matters because untreated PPD affects not only mothers but also infants, with long-term consequences for bonding and child development.





“As a perinatal psychiatrist, I see the devastating impact PPD has on mothers particularly on the important mother-infant bond and long-term child development. Once available, I believe ZURZUVAE will be a meaningful option for patients in need,” said Deligiannidis.





Oral dosing makes treatment far more accessible than hospital-based IV therapy, and advocates hope this will close the gap between those who need care and those who receive it.





“Today’s approval is welcome news for the estimated 500,000 women in the US who report experiencing symptoms of this devastating and often misunderstood illness each year,” said Davis.





The approval is specific to PPD, as the FDA rejected approval of zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD), issuing a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the new drug application. The CRL stated that the application did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness to support its approval for the treatment of MDD and that additional studies will be needed.





“We believe that ZURZUVAE will be an important option to treat PPD and we will thoroughly review the feedback from the FDA on the use of zuranolone in MDD to determine next steps,” said Biogen president and CEO Christopher Viehbacher.

Future studies will need to confirm how the drug performs over time, in diverse patient groups, and in other mood disorders.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Biogen. Material has been edited for length and content.