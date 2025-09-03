First Generic GLP-1 for Obesity Gains FDA Approval

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Prescription drugs for obesity are gaining attention as lifestyle changes alone often fall short. Teva Pharmaceuticals (Teva) has launched the first generic glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug for weight loss in adults and adolescents; a lower-cost version of Saxenda® (liraglutide injection).





The approval could expand access to an effective therapy for managing obesity.

US obesity trends and the rise of GLP-1 drugs

Obesity in the US keeps rising, contributing to health risks such as diabetes and heart disease. This trend has boosted interest in medications, not just lifestyle changes, for weight management. GLP-1 drugs, originally designed for diabetes, now show solid results in helping people lose weight.





GLP-1 treatments, such as liraglutide and semaglutide, work by curbing appetite and slowing digestion. Clinical trials show weight losses of ~6%–16%. Use of these drugs has surged: from 2019 to 2024 in the US, prescriptions for patients with obesity without diabetes rose by nearly 2,000%. By 2025, ~12% of adults report ever using a GLP-1 agonist.





Before this approval, only branded GLP-1 drugs, including Saxenda and Wegovy® (semaglutide), were available for weight loss, limiting patient access. Patients and healthcare systems are eager for cheaper yet effective options.

FDA approves first generic GLP-1 for weight loss

Teva has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and launched the first generic GLP-1 drug for weight loss, a copy of Saxenda. The treatment is administered as a once-daily injection, compared with the once-weekly dosing of semaglutide.





The generic is approved for adults with obesity, or adults who are overweight with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. It is also cleared for adolescents aged 12–17 years who weigh more than 60kg and have obesity.

Generic drug A generic drug is a medication that contains the same active ingredient, strength and dosage form as a brand-name drug; however, it is typically sold at a lower price once the original drug’s patent expires.

“With this approval, and by launching a generic for Saxenda, we will provide patients in the US the first ever generic GLP-1 product specifically indicated for weight loss,” said Ernie Richardsen, senior vice president, Head of US Commercial Generics at Teva.





Teva previously launched a generic version of Victoza® (liraglutide), the same compound approved only for type 2 diabetes. Before this approval, some doctors had prescribed Victoza off-label to support weight loss, reflecting the widespread use of GLP-1 drugs for managing body weight.

Implications of generic GLP-1 access

The launch of a generic Saxenda could make weight-loss treatment more affordable. Teva has priced the generic at $1,165 per month, slightly below the $1,350 cost of Saxenda. Branded Saxenda sales fell to roughly $300 million in the first half of 2025 as newer GLP-1 therapies, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, gained market share. For patients and insurers, this may open access to a class of drugs that has been limited by cost.





The clinical importance is clear: this is the first GLP-1 generic approved specifically for weight loss, not just for diabetes. That distinction could drive wider use among people with obesity who have struggled to access newer and often more expensive branded drugs.





Like all GLP-1 treatments, it only works alongside diet and activity changes. Demand for GLP-1 drugs also continues to outpace supply, raising questions about how much relief a single generic can bring.





Looking ahead, more generics, possibly of semaglutide, are expected. The FDA’s approval signals support for expanding lower-cost options in high-demand therapeutic areas.





“This is the fifth first-to-market entry of a Teva generic this year and is an important addition to Teva's diverse complex generics portfolio, demonstrating once again our proven ability to sustain a world-class Generics Powerhouse,” said Richardsen.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Teva Pharmaceuticals. Material has been edited for length and content.