First New Treatment for Asthma and COPD Flare-Ups in 50 Years

Recent findings from a phase 2 clinical trial reveal that benralizumab, a monoclonal antibody currently used to treat severe asthma, may significantly improve outcomes during asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations. Administering the drug via injection during eosinophilic exacerbations reduced the need for further treatment by 30% compared to traditional steroid tablets like prednisolone.

“This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD. Treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations have not changed in fifty years despite causing 3.8 million deaths worldwide a year combined." Professor Mona Bafadhel

The study, led by researchers at King's College London and the University of Oxford, was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.





Eosinophilic exacerbations Episodes of worsening respiratory symptoms in asthma or COPD, driven by high levels of eosinophils (white blood cells) that cause inflammation in the airways. Monoclonal antibody Laboratory-engineered molecules that can bind to specific proteins or cells, often used in targeted therapies for diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. Benralizumab A monoclonal antibody that targets eosinophils to reduce inflammation in severe asthma and, as shown in the ABRA trial, exacerbations of COPD and asthma.

Burden of asthma and COPD

Asthma and COPD exacerbations, often severe enough to cause hospitalizations or fatalities, remain a global health challenge. In the UK alone, four individuals die from asthma-related complications daily, while COPD claims 85 lives each day. Together, these conditions account for an estimated £5.9 billion in annual healthcare costs for the National Health Service (NHS).

Eosinophilic exacerbations – a specific type of flare-up involving elevated eosinophils (a white blood cell subtype) – constitute approximately 30% of COPD and 50% of asthma exacerbations. Such flare-ups can worsen over time, potentially causing permanent lung damage.

Limitations of current treatments

For over 50 years, steroid medications such as prednisolone have been the standard treatment during exacerbations. While effective in reducing lung inflammation, these drugs carry serious risks, including osteoporosis and diabetes, and are not always successful in preventing repeated flare-ups or hospitalizations.

Results from the ABRA trial

The ABRA trial evaluated the efficacy of benralizumab against traditional steroid therapy. The study involved 110 participants at high risk for asthma or COPD exacerbations. Participants were randomized into three groups:

Benralizumab injection with placebo tablets Prednisolone (30 mg/day for five days) with placebo injection A combination of benralizumab and prednisolone





The trial was double-blind and placebo-controlled, ensuring that neither participants nor investigators knew which treatment was administered.





After 28 days, the benralizumab group showed significantly better improvements in respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. Over a 90-day period, four times fewer patients in this group required additional treatments compared to those treated with prednisolone alone. These results highlight the potential of benralizumab to extend the time to treatment failure and improve patients’ quality of life.

Mechanism of action and implications

Benralizumab targets eosinophils, reducing the inflammation that underpins eosinophilic exacerbations. By intervening at the moment of exacerbation, the treatment avoids some of the adverse effects associated with prolonged steroid use.





Administered during the study by healthcare professionals, the drug’s safety profile aligns with previous research. It also holds promise for eventual use in settings such as primary care, emergency departments, or even at home.





