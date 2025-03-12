Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Platform Identifies Possible Sepsis Treatments

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

The immune system typically can ramp up the body’s defenses to clear out an invading threat without issue. Glitches can happen, however, with sepsis occurring when the mustered army of cells also attacks the body’s own tissues and organs as if they were enemy combatants.





Sepsis is dangerous, particularly when it isn’t treated early, and it can lead to the even more deadly condition of septic shock—a massive drop in blood pressure that can quickly damage organs by starving them of nutrients. Treatments for sepsis are limited to antibiotics and supportive care as researchers have found it difficult to develop other effective therapies for the condition.





Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys and CUNY Advanced Science Research Center published findings January 31, 2025, in ACS Omega demonstrating the promise of a new approach to uncovering potential treatments for sepsis.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The research team focused on an enzyme called Vaccinia-H1-related phosphatase (VHR) due to its role in controlling how the immune system responds when sensing danger. Previous studies have shown that genetically modifying mice to produce less VHR provided a safeguard against sepsis and septic shock.





Previous efforts to develop drugs that block VHR have not succeeded due to the nature of the “active site,” the location where the enzyme binds to specific molecules to carry out its role in the immune system. In the new study, scientists took a different approach to uncovering ways to inhibit VHR.





“We built a fragment-based drug discovery platform for VHR,” said Lutz Tautz, PhD, research associate professor in the Cancer Metabolism and Microenvironment Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys and senior and corresponding author of the study.





“I think we’ve also demonstrated that this drug discovery platform can be applied to the superfamily of protein tyrosine phosphatases that VHR belongs to, which is meaningful as these important signaling molecules have been implicated in many diseases.”





Reference: Wu J, Baranowski MR, Aleshin AE, et al. Fragment screening identifies novel allosteric binders and binding sites in the VHR (DUSP3) phosphatase. ACS Omega. 2025;10(5):4912-4926. doi: 10.1021/acsomega.4c10321



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.