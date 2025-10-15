Gene Therapy Protects Kidneys in Preclinical Model of Type 1 Diabetes

Read time: 2 minutes

One in three people with type one diabetes will develop kidney damage during their lifetime, which can develop silently over many years, often going undetected until it becomes severe.





Current treatments can slow kidney damage but there are none that act on the root cause — a tiny filter called the glomerulus. Findings from this new study, part-funded by Diabetes UK and published in Molecular Therapy, demonstrated a 64% reduction in a damage indicator for kidney disease, paving the way for a potential new treatment.





The study, driven by first author, Dr Aldara Martin Alonso and led by Dr Rebecca Foster, Associate Professor of Microvascular Medicine at Bristol Medical School: Translational Health Sciences, explored the potential of delivering a protein called VEGF-C directly into kidney cells.





Previous studies have shown VEGFC could protect against kidney disease as it helps keeps blood vessels in the kidney filter healthy, repairing early signs of diabetes-related kidney damage.





To test whether this new approach could be used to treat or slow down kidney disease, the team used a harmless virus to deliver VEGF-C directly into the kidney cells of diabetic mice.





Their results showed that this approach not only helped the kidneys work better, but also protected a key part of the kidney filter that normally helps prevent damage. It led to a 64% reduction in albuminuria — the presence of a protein called albumin in the urine, which is a common sign of kidney disease. Importantly, this reduction is more than twice the reduction recommended by the American Diabetes Association to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease.





Dr Foster, the study's senior author, explained: “Currently, there are no drugs specifically available to protect people with type 1 diabetes from kidney disease, despite their higher risk of developing kidney disease. This gap in treatment highlights the urgent need for new therapeutic approaches. Our goal was to investigate whether gene therapy could offer a viable solution by delivering VEGFC in a more targeted way.”





Dr Faye Riley, Research Communications Lead at Diabetes UK, which part-funded the study, said: “Kidney disease is a serious and life-altering complication of diabetes, that can progress silently over many years. There is an urgent need for new treatments to prevent kidney damage in people with diabetes, and this novel approach tackles the root cause for the first time.





“While early stage, this promising research could lead to an entirely new way to protect the kidneys in people with diabetes and prevent devastating kidney failure.”





Dr Foster added: “This gene therapy approach has not been explored before in pre-clinical models and offers a long-term solution for these patients who are at risk of developing kidney disease.”





