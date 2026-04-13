Genetic Variants Linked to GLP‑1 Resistance Carried by 1 in 10 Individuals





“When I treat patients in the diabetes clinic, I see a huge variation in response to these GLP-1-based medications and it is difficult to predict this response clinically,” Umapathysivam said. “This is the first step in being able to use someone’s genetic make-up to help us improve that decision-making process.”





The study is the first in-depth investigation of GLP-1 resistance, but the researchers have yet to pin down the mechanism.





“That is the million-dollar question,” Gloyn said. “We have ticked off this enormous list of all the ways in which we thought GLP-1 resistance might come about. No matter what we’ve done, we’ve not been able to nail precisely why they are resistant.”

Unexpected resistance

The researchers focused on two genetic variants that handicap an enzyme known as PAM (peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase), which is uniquely capable of activating many hormones in the body, including GLP-1.





“PAM is a truly fascinating enzyme because it’s the only enzyme we have that’s capable of a chemical process called amidation, which increases the half-life or the potency of biologically active peptides,” Gloyn said.





“We thought, if you have a problem with this enzyme, there’s going to be multiple aspects of your biology that are not working properly.”





In fact, PAM variants were known to be more common in people with diabetes; Gloyn had shown that they impair insulin release by the pancreas. The researchers wondered whether the genetic glitch also affects GLP-1, a gut hormone that plays an important role in blood sugar control after a meal by stimulating insulin release, slowing stomach emptying and reducing appetite. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications work by mimicking this hormone.





They recruited adult participants with and without a PAM variant known as p.S539W, had them drink a sugary solution and measured their blood every five minutes for the next four hours. (They studied participants who did not have diabetes because the disease introduces more confounding variables.)





The researchers suspected that people with the PAM variant would have lower levels of GLP-1 in their blood, perhaps because the unamidated form would be less stable.





“What we actually saw was they had increased levels of GLP-1,” Gloyn said. “This was the opposite of what we imagined we would find.”





“Despite people with the PAM variant having higher circulating levels of GLP-1, we saw no evidence of higher biological activity. They were not reducing their blood sugar levels more quickly. More GLP-1 was needed to have the same biological effect, meaning they were resistant to GLP-1.”

Seeking confirmation

The results were so surprising, Gloyn’s team spent the next several years confirming them.





“We couldn’t understand this, which is why we looked as many different ways as we could to see if this was a really robust observation,” she said.





They collaborated with researchers in Zurich who were studying mouse models that had the PAM gene knocked out. The mice also showed signs of GLP-1 resistance: elevated levels of GLP-1 that did not help regulate blood sugar.



