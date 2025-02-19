Ginger Compound Found to Reduce Gut Inflammation in IBD

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the University of Toronto and international collaborators have identified a compound in ginger, furanodienone (FDN), that interacts with a nuclear receptor linked to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The study, published in Nature Communications, demonstrates how FDN selectively binds to the pregnane X receptor (PXR) to reduce inflammation in the colon.





Pregnane X receptor (PXR) A nuclear receptor involved in the detection and metabolism of foreign substances, including dietary compounds, drugs and toxins. It helps regulate inflammation and protect tissues from damage.

Screening ginger compounds for IBD relevance

To determine which compounds in ginger might influence IBD-related receptors, the researchers conducted a screening process. FDN was identified as a strong candidate due to its interaction with PXR, a nuclear receptor that plays a role in the metabolism of foreign substances and inflammation regulation. While FDN has been known to science for decades, its biological targets and functions had not been previously established.

Nuclear receptor A type of protein found inside cells that binds to specific molecules, influencing gene expression. These receptors play a role in metabolism, inflammation and hormone regulation.

Reducing inflammation through nuclear receptor activation

The study showed that FDN activates PXR, which then suppresses the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines – proteins that drive inflammation in the gut. Experiments in mice revealed that oral administration of FDN reduced inflammation in the colon. The researchers also found that FDN increases the production of tight junction proteins, which help repair the gut lining and maintain intestinal barrier integrity. Importantly, these effects appeared to be localized to the colon, minimizing the risk of systemic side effects.





Pro-inflammatory cytokines Signaling proteins released by immune cells that promote inflammation. High levels of these molecules are associated with chronic inflammatory diseases, including IBD. Tight junction proteins Proteins that form connections between cells in the intestinal lining, preventing harmful substances from leaking into the bloodstream. Strengthening these proteins can help repair gut damage.

Potential for alternative IBD treatments

IBD is a chronic condition that often begins early in life, with around 25% of cases diagnosed before the age of 20. Current treatments aim to manage symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhea, but no cure exists. Many patients explore dietary changes and herbal supplements to alleviate symptoms, though the active compounds responsible for these benefits remain largely unknown. The identification of FDN as a specific anti-inflammatory component of ginger could pave the way for targeted, natural therapies that do not suppress the immune system or affect liver function, which are concerns with existing treatments.

"We believe natural products may be able to regulate nuclear receptors with more precision than synthetic compounds, which could lead to alternative therapeutics that are cost-effective and widely accessible.”

Dr. Jiabao Liu.

Implications for drug metabolism and safety

Because PXR regulates the metabolism of various substances, including pharmaceuticals, excessive activation could alter drug potency or clearance rates. The study found that FDN is a relatively small molecule that occupies only part of PXR’s binding pocket, allowing for an additional compound to bind simultaneously. This feature provides a potential pathway for controlled modulation of PXR activity, reducing the risk of unintended drug interactions.

The role of diet in IBD incidence

The rising incidence of IBD in both developed and developing countries has been linked to shifts toward diets high in processed foods, fats and sugars. The discovery of FDN’s targeted effects suggests that natural compounds from whole foods may offer therapeutic benefits. Further research will be needed to explore how FDN can be extracted or modified for clinical applications, but the study highlights the potential of food-derived compounds in managing inflammatory conditions.





