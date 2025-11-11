GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Lower Colon Cancer Mortality

Read time: 1 minute

A new University of California San Diego study offers compelling evidence that GLP-1 receptor agonists — the class of drugs behind Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, for example — may do more than regulate blood sugar and weight. In an analysis of more than 6,800 colon cancer patients across all University of California Health sites, researchers found that those taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications were less than half as likely to die within five years compared to those who weren’t on the drugs (15.5% vs. 37.1%).





The study, led by Raphael Cuomo, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and member of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, used real-world clinical data from the University of California Health Data Warehouse to assess outcomes across the state’s academic medical centers. After adjusting for age, body mass index (BMI), disease severity and other health factors, GLP-1 users still showed significantly lower odds of death, suggesting a strong and independent protective effect.





The survival benefit appeared most pronounced in patients with very high BMI (over 35), hinting that GLP-1 drugs may help counteract the inflammatory and metabolic conditions that worsen colon cancer prognosis. Researchers believe several biological mechanisms could explain the link. Beyond regulating blood sugar, GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce systemic inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity and promote weight loss — all factors that can dampen tumor-promoting pathways. Laboratory studies also suggest that GLP-1 drugs may directly prevent cancer cell growth, trigger cancer cell death and reshape the tumor microenvironment. However, the study authors emphasize that more research is needed to confirm these mechanisms and determine whether the survival benefit observed in this real-world analysis represents a direct anti-cancer effect or an indirect result of improved metabolic health.





Cuomo notes that while these results are observational, they underscore an urgent need for clinical trials to test whether GLP-1 drugs can improve cancer survival rates, especially for patients with obesity-related cancers.





Reference: Cuomo RE. The Influence of GLP-1 Receptor agonists on five-year mortality in colon cancer patients. Cancer Investigation. doi: 10.1080/07357907.2025.2585512



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



