GLP-1 Strategy Aims To Reduce Side Effects While Maintaining Efficacy

Read time: 1 minute

About one in eight U.S. adults are currently taking a GLP-1 drug such as Ozempic, Wegovy, or Zepbound to treat diabetes, obesity, or other conditions, according to a KFF Health Tracking poll. But many suffer from significant side effects including nausea or vomiting. And for diabetic patients who also have conditions such as cancer or HIV, achieving glycemic control to effectively manage their blood sugar levels while avoiding weight or appetite loss is especially critical.





School of Nursing professor Bart de Jonghe studies ways to address debilitating side effects, while Perelman School of Medicine professor Matthew Hayes researches the signaling pathways that regulate food intake and body weight.





A new study from their labs, published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, shows that using a novel kind of agonist to target the GLP-1 receptor can preserve glycemic control while reducing malaise and vomiting behaviors in preclinical models. The compound uses a mechanism known as “biased agonism”- selectively activating certain signaling pathways to achieve desired effects without triggering others.





“[Biased agonism] gives us an opportunity here to create precision medicine,” says Hayes, the Albert J. Stunkard Professor in Psychiatry. “The outcome is not going to be one-size-fits-all for GLP-1 pharmacotherapies.”





When a GLP-1 agonist binds to its receptor, it can activate two main signaling pathways in the cell, explains lead author Caitlin Baumer-Harrison, a postdoctoral researcher in the Hayes and De Jonghe labs. One pathway produces cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), a key regulator of blood sugar. The other recruits β-arrestin, a protein that promotes receptor internalization-pulling the receptor into the cell, where it can be recycled or reused-and can trigger alternative signaling pathways.





The team found that the GLP-1 receptor agonist Exendin-4-Phe (Ex-Phe-1), a molecule created by researchers in the United Kingdom by substituting an amino acid in the GLP-1 receptor agonist Exendin-4, increases cAMP production but recruits less β-arrestin than standard GLP‑1 drugs, resulting in reduced side effects.





The researchers studied the effects of Ex-Phe-1 in three preclinical models. While the agonist maintained glycemic control in all of them, its effects on food intake and weight varied across species, as did the degree to which glycemic control was achieved compared with Ex-4.





The researchers note that these differences may reflect species-specific factors, including drug administration routes, dosing, and diets, as well as differences in tolerance or drug clearance rates. De Jonghe says studying the effects in multiple models is important as it prevents overgeneralizing findings.





Hayes says the researchers are next trying to understand why reduced β-arrestin recruitment may lessen nausea and vomiting more broadly-not just within the GLP-1 pathway. That insight could open new directions for drug development.





Reference: Baumer-Harrison C, Aldaghma D, White AD, et al. GLP-1R biased cAMP agonism maintains glycemic control with reduced malaise and emesis in preclinical mammalian models. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2026;28(3):2317-2328. doi: 10.1111/dom.70427





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.