GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Shift Eating Habits in Americans

Read time: 2 minutes

The rising use of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for weight loss is changing how Americans eat, with implications already visible in the food and beverage industry. A new study from the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station reports that these medications are linked to a decrease in consumption of processed foods, sugar-sweetened drinks and other calorie-dense items.





“We’ve already seen a shift in how food companies market their products. For packaged food companies, stock prices were going down while the stock prices for pharmaceutical companies that make these medications were going up.”

Dr. Brandon McFadden

GLP-1s such as semaglutide and tirzepatide – found in drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound – were originally developed to manage blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. They mimic the GLP-1 hormone that regulates insulin secretion and appetite. Their ability to reduce hunger has led to their approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight loss in people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, or 27 with a weight-related condition.





Between 2020 and 2022, usage of these drugs increased by 300%. Tens of thousands of new users are estimated to be starting treatment each week, with about half of the US population estimated to meet eligibility criteria.

Changes in eating patterns

The Arkansas study surveyed 1,955 people, including current and former users of GLP-1s, as well as individuals who planned to take them or had no intention of doing so. Researchers found that those currently or previously taking GLP-1s reported consuming fewer processed foods, sugary beverages, refined grains and red meat.





About 70% more respondents reported a decrease in processed food consumption than an increase. Soda, refined grains and beef also showed net reductions in consumption, with a similar pattern seen for pork, alcohol, dairy milk, fruit juice and starchy vegetables. However, some categories such as chicken, fish, coffee and plant-based products showed more modest changes.





Despite these reductions, many participants still reported desiring high-fat or high-sugar foods. The study found that only a few categories – including fruit, leafy greens and water – showed an overall increase in both consumption and desire.

Industry response

The food and beverage industry has begun responding to these shifts. For instance, some brands are introducing products aimed specifically at GLP-1 users. A notable example is a “meal in one” bar designed for this audience. Chains such as Smoothie King have created new menu sections labeled “GLP-1 Support.”





According to the study, this pattern in consumer behavior may create new challenges and opportunities for companies. Packaged food companies, facing lower demand for their traditional products, could look to diversify offerings to include options better aligned with the preferences of GLP-1 users.





The researchers suggest that understanding these behavioral shifts could help companies develop marketing strategies, product offerings and guidance for consumers using weight loss medications. A follow-up study will examine user-reported side effects.





