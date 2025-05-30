Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

New research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus suggests that children exposed to gestational diabetes in the womb who carry a specific variant of the GLP-1R gene are at increased risk of developing overweight or obesity during childhood.





GLP-1R gene The GLP-1R gene codes for the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, a protein that helps regulate insulin release and appetite. It is the target of drugs used for weight management. The GLP-1R gene codes for the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, a protein that helps regulate insulin release and appetite. It is the target of drugs used for weight management. Gestational diabetes A form of diabetes occurring during pregnancy, characterized by high blood sugar levels that can affect both mother and child. A form of diabetes occurring during pregnancy, characterized by high blood sugar levels that can affect both mother and child.





Published in Diabetes Care, the study analyzed data from 464 children participating in the EPOCH study, a longitudinal cohort investigating how gestational diabetes affects offspring metabolic health.

The role of the GLP-1R gene

The GLP-1R gene encodes the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is involved in regulating insulin secretion and appetite. This receptor is the target of several weight loss medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy. Prior research has linked polymorphisms, common genetic variations, in GLP-1R to differences in body mass index (BMI) development, insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion in children.





Researchers hypothesized that certain polymorphisms in this gene could predispose children exposed to gestational diabetes to faster weight gain and higher BMI.

“But it’s not infallible. Some children with in utero exposure to gestational diabetes never develop obesity.”

Dr. Kylie Harrall.

Findings and implications

The study found that children exposed to gestational diabetes who carried a specific GLP-1R polymorphism showed accelerated weight gain and higher BMI compared with children without this genetic variation.





This suggests a combined influence of genetic and environmental factors on obesity risk. Gestational diabetes alone is known to increase the likelihood of childhood obesity, but this research indicates that genetic differences can modify this risk.





The findings could inform clinical practice in the future. Testing children exposed to gestational diabetes for GLP-1R polymorphisms may help identify those at highest risk for rapid BMI growth. Early identification could lead to targeted interventions, potentially including pharmacological treatments, to reduce the chance of developing type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions.





Reference: Harrall KK, Glueck DH, Lange LA, et al. GLP-1R polymorphisms modify the relationship between exposure to gestational diabetes and offspring BMI growth: the EPOCH study. Diabetes Care. 2025:dc250194. doi: 10.2337/dc25-0194



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.