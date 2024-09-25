GLP1RA Drug Lowers High Iron Levels in Mouse Model of Hereditary Condition

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

GLP1RA agonists have been increasing in popularity for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.





With this novel treatment proving to be very effective, researchers are curious to know more about what other potential treatments it could also hold.





Researchers at the University of Michigan investigated another potential way GLP1RA drugs can be useful in treating type two diabetes associated with a genetic condition that causes high levels of iron, called hereditary hemochromatosis.





High iron levels with hereditary hemochromatosis can cause predisposition to liver disease and type two diabetes. And, unfortunately, there are limited therapeutic options for patients.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The project led by Nadejda Bozadjieva-Kramer, Ph.D. , an assistant professor of surgery at University of Michigan Health, and Randy Seeley, Ph.D. , the Henry King Ransom endowed professor of surgery at the University of Michigan and director of the NIH-funded Michigan Nutrition Obesity Research Center, tested the effectiveness of one of these GLP1RA drugs, liraglutide, in reducing elevated iron levels.





In mice models, liraglutide was found to alter the iron metabolism leading to decreased circulation and storing of iron levels in the liver.





“Our data shows that the GLP1RA liraglutide is effective in reducing iron levels in addition to reducing body weight and glucose levels in a mouse model of hereditary hemochromatosis,” said Bozadjieva-Kramer.





“This shows the drug can potentially be used for other metabolically related disorders given further research. Due to the novelty of this drug, this is a step forward in understanding all the benefits it holds beyond weight loss and glucose regulation.”





The research team plans to continue their investigation into how these drugs lower iron levels and whether it also contributes to weight and glucose benefits.





Reference: Bozadjieva-Kramer N, Shin JH, Blok NB, et al. Liraglutide impacts iron homeostasis in a murine model of hereditary hemochromatosis. Endocrinology. 2024;165(9):bqae090. doi: 10.1210/endocr/bqae090









This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.