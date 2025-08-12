Gut Bacteria Molecule Repairs Liver and Gut Damage in Mice After Toxin Exposure

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Study investigates gut-liver connection in disease

Researchers at the University of California Davis Health have identified a natural compound made by gut bacteria that reversed liver damage and repaired the gut lining in mice after exposure to aflatoxin, a toxin from mold found in foods such as peanuts and corn. The compound, 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (10-HSA), is produced by Lactobacillus bacteria and may offer a non-toxic strategy for preventing or treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).



NAFLD, also called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), affects more than one in four adults in the United States and is associated with disrupted lipid metabolism, inflammation and gut barrier damage.

Understanding the gut-liver axis

The gut and liver communicate through immune responses, bile acids and metabolic pathways, forming the gut-liver axis. Injury to one organ often affects the other. Despite its importance, few treatments target both organs simultaneously.



The research team used a mouse model simulating NAFLD by exposing the animals to aflatoxin B1, a toxic compound made by Aspergillus fungi. This exposure led to liver inflammation, metabolic dysfunction and damage to the gut epithelial barrier.

Restoring organ health in mice

When the mice were treated with 10-HSA, the researchers observed:



Restoration of the gut epithelial barrier

Return of bile acid metabolites such as cholesterol and deoxycholate to healthy levels

Improved liver energy metabolism and detoxification functions

Normalized gut immune responses



The molecule appears to repair tissues by activating peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα), a protein regulating lipid metabolism that is often suppressed in chronic liver disease.

Natural origin and safety profile

Unlike synthetic drugs, 10-HSA is produced naturally in the gut and showed no cytotoxic effects in preclinical testing. Its activity was dependent on alignment between the host’s physiology and the microbiome.

Potential for preventing aflatoxin-related harm

Aflatoxin exposure is a significant public health concern in regions with limited food safety infrastructure. The findings could inform the development of safe dietary supplements aimed at reducing toxin-related harm, although the current results are limited to animal studies.

Looking beyond short-chain fatty acids

The study also shifts focus from widely studied short-chain fatty acids to larger, more complex metabolites generated by gut microbes in response to inflammation.





With promising results and no observed toxicity, the researchers plan to move toward human clinical trials, particularly in individuals with fatty liver disease or metabolic disorders.

Reference: Kramer DJ, Wang W, Loque I, et al. Microbial biotherapeutic metabolite alleviates liver injury by restoring hepatic lipid metabolism through PPARα across the gut-liver axis. mBio. 2025. doi:10.1128/mbio.01718-25





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.