Gut-Derived Chemical May Help Prevent Epilepsy After Brain Injury

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The skull heals its cracks, the bruises fade, the swelling subsides and the bleeding stops. From the outside, a traumatic blow to the head, whether from a battlefield blast, car crash or even a tackle gone wrong, may seem like it’s healed. But that’s only the opening act of traumatic brain injury (TBI).





Deep inside the brain, a hidden cascade of damage is already underway. Inflammation engulfs vulnerable brain tissue, the immune system spirals out of balance and injured circuits rewire themselves in dangerous ways.





Then, weeks, months or even years later, the brain damage emerges, and this time, it’s for life. Without warning, the body convulses, muscles stiffen and consciousness slips away into a violent seizure - a devastating neurological condition called post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE).





For the millions of people living with the aftermath of severe TBI, modern medicine can manage PTE once it starts but is practically powerless against the brain’s slow decline in the first place.





Until now.





Researchers at the Texas A&M University Naresh K. Vashisht College of Medicine, supported by the U.S. Department of War, have found a way to intervene early by using a natural, gut-derived chemical that prevents PTE from taking root.





Better yet, the treatment reduced brain inflammation, improved memory and mood, protected brain cells, made seizures both rarer and harder to trigger and, remarkably, helped injured brains heal.





The study, led by Texas A&M University distinguished professor of neuroscience and experimental therapeutics Dr. Samba Reddy and published in Experimental Neurology, points toward a new generation of therapies designed to not just manage epilepsy after it begins, but to target the biological processes that manifested it.

The critical window before the first seizure

For the last 50 to 60 years, TBI-caused epilepsy has largely been treated the same way: wait for the first seizure, then try to manage the disease.





Reddy’s research flips the script. Instead of reacting to seizures after they appear, his team is targeting the hidden decline after a brain injury - the period when the brain is slowly transforming into an epileptic one - through a process called epileptogenesis.





“Epileptogenesis identifies the earliest biological markers associated with TBI, intervening at the earliest stages, to prevent PTE from manifesting in the first place,” Reddy said.





For combat veterans, car crash survivors, athletes and the nearly 70 million people worldwide who’ve suffered a TBI and leave the hospital believing the worst is behind them, unaware that their brains may still be changing, the stakes are enormous.





“Seizures, memory loss, depression, anxiety and cognitive decline can emerge long after the initial impact has healed,” Reddy said. “If we can intervene during the critical window after the initial injury, we have the potential to not only treat seizures, but to preserve overall brain function.”

The common thread: inflammation

The significance of Reddy’s research may extend far beyond epilepsy.



Because inflammation and epigenetic changes drive long-term damage throughout the body, the team’s therapy, sodium butyrate, hints at broad applicability.





In spinal cord injuries, for example, its anti-inflammatory properties could help protect vulnerable nerve cells and improve motor recovery. In cancer research, the treatment has also been studied for its ability to suppress tumor growth, by forcing cancer cells into a programmed death.





The same principles apply for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and brain injury-related diseases, including dementia, anxiety and depression, where inflammation can disrupt healthy brain function.





“Across a spectrum of diseases, the fundamental process is the same: intervening upstream rather than downstream and at the molecular level by targeting pathways that drive inflammation and lead to the manifestation of diseases,” Reddy said.





The goal is simple: to stop the downward spiral of a disease as early as possible, before it gains momentum.

‘Healthy gut, healthy brain’

The findings also shine a spotlight on one of medicine’s fastest-growing frontiers: the gut-brain axis, or the two-way network connecting the digestive system to the brain.

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“Through direct signals and molecules secreted into the bloodstream from our gut microbes and immune cells, which are carried to the brain, if any one of them is thrown off, then it can increase the risk for neurocognitive disorders.” Reddy said. “Healthy gut, healthy brain.”





At the center of this connection is sodium butyrate, a molecule created by bacteria in the gut microbiome as they break down foods rich in fiber and other nutrients. Once released into the bloodstream, sodium butyrate can travel throughout the body, including crossing the blood-brain barrier to influence cells inside the brain.





“Microbes inside the gut don’t just digest food, they manufacture chemicals that influence inflammation, immune activity, metabolism and even certain brain cells,” Reddy said. “Sodium butyrate is unique because it’s already produced naturally in the body, making it a universal and non-invasive dietary treatment.”





Its power comes by blocking a family of enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs). After a brain injury, if left unchecked, HDACs can cause the brain to enter a prolonged crisis, contributing to harmful brain inflammation and long-term neurological damage.





“HDACs are a sort of molecular switch for immune pathways. Sodium butyrate acts on these switches by turning them off, suppressing harmful inflammatory pathways,” Reddy said.





In the study, that translated into less inflammation, greater survival of existing brain cells and healthier growth of new brain cells. In other words, the treatment didn’t just dampen the frequency and intensity of the seizures, it physically supported how an injured brain could heal itself.





“With treatments like sodium butyrate, we can develop entirely new ways of preventing and treating neurological diseases,” Reddy said.

Putting the treatment to the test

But bold ideas require equally convincing tests.

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For Reddy and his team, that test came in re-creating the kind of TBI seen after a severe car crash, violent fall or even battlefield explosion, but in a well-established laboratory.





“To replicate similar conditions of TBI, we used a technique called the controlled cortical impact model, or CCI,” Reddy said.





CCI is a lab technique that drives an impactor into exposed brain tissue, triggering PTE.





Why? To mimic, then precisely test for the biological, behavioral and neurological outcomes of a TBI treatment.





And the researchers didn’t stop at the immediate aftermath of a traumatic injury. They followed changes in the brain for months, tracking inflammation and seizure development.





“After four months, we found that the groups treated with sodium butyrate showed significantly less inflammation, had less dangerous rewiring of their brain and experienced significantly fewer seizures, and when they did occur, they were lower intensity,” Reddy said.





Behavioral tests confirmed the biology. The treated groups showed marked improvements in not only recognizing new objects, but in spatial navigation tests, too, reflecting stronger learning, memory and adaptability.





“It was so exciting, seeing the brain repair itself from the inside out,” Reddy said. “But this is just the beginning, and sodium butyrate is giving us the platform to pursue a new option in the treatment against epilepsy.”





While further research is needed, and although not currently FDA-approved for any therapeutic use, sodium butyrate has been extensively tested in previous studies, showing a strong safety record.





“The successful clinical use of related butyrate derivatives in other diseases supports its strong translational potential for conditions like PTE, stroke and cancer,” Reddy said. “Also, because FDA-approved HDAC inhibitors already exist, this epigenetic therapy for epilepsy prevention has potential for rapid translation into clinical trials for patients with TBI.”

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That means the road from lab discovery to future PTE clinical trials may be more straightforward than developing an entirely new medicine. To Reddy and his team, that’s the long-term vision.

A decade-long chase for a cure

The discovery didn’t just start with sodium butyrate. For Reddy, it began more than a decade ago with a simple but ambitious thought.





“Can we completely cure seizures and epilepsy disorders?” Reddy said. “So that when soldiers who have suffered from a combat-related TBI come back home, they don’t have to suffer from more cognitive decline like PTE and compromise their quality of life. That’s been my goal, to give patients the chance to live normal, healthy lives.”





Reddy’s mission-driven spirit reflects a broader culture of world-relevant research at Texas A&M, where researchers are encouraged to pursue ambitious questions with the potential to transform lives.





“I’m a clinical pharmacist, too, and in my 25 years of practice, I’ve seen the pain of patients living with TBI and epilepsy, and how little control they feel they have. I want to give them back that control, in a way that promotes their well-being,” Reddy said.





So, while the skull heals its cracks, the bruises fade, the swelling subsides and the bleeding stops, scientists are learning for the first time how to heal what remains hidden beneath the surface after TBI: the injured brain itself.



Reference: Golub VM, Ramakrishnan S, Reddy DS. Epigenetic histone deacetylase inhibition by sodium butyrate reduces neuroinflammation, improves neurological dysfunction and promotes disease modification of epileptogenesis following traumatic brain injury. Exp Neurol. 2026;404:115857. doi: Golub VM, Ramakrishnan S, Reddy DS. Epigenetic histone deacetylase inhibition by sodium butyrate reduces neuroinflammation, improves neurological dysfunction and promotes disease modification of epileptogenesis following traumatic brain injury.. 2026;404:115857. doi: 10.1016/j.expneurol.2026.115857





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