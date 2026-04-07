Gut Microbiome Influences Delivery of Parkinson’s Therapy to the Brain

Levodopa - the gold-standard treatment for Parkinson’s disease - increases dopamine in the brain. But as the disease progresses in severity, patients often need to take additional drugs to manage their symptoms. One class of drugs, called catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitors (COMT-Is), can help increase the amount of levodopa that reaches the brain.
But a new study finds that COMT-Is can interact with the microbiome in a way that hinders levodopa’s efficacy.
Yale School of Medicine (YSM) research, published in Nature Microbiology, has found that COMT-Is can trigger compositional changes in the gut microbiome that promote the growth of bacteria that break down levodopa before it can reach the brain.
“We found a counterproductive effect of this drug that’s meant to increase levodopa efficacy,” says lead author Andrew Verdegaal, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in the lab of senior author Andrew Goodman, PhD, chair and C.N.H. Long Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis and director of the Microbial Sciences Institute. “While we generally think of the liver as the mediator for drug-drug interactions, this interaction occurs instead through the gut microbiome.”