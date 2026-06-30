Hidden Dependency Reveals Therapeutic Target in Kidney Cancer

A common genetic mutation that helps some kidney cancers survive may also expose an unexpected weakness, one that MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researchers hope to transform into a new treatment strategy.





In a new study published in Cancer Research, Aguirre de Cubas, Ph.D., and colleagues discovered that kidney cancer cells lacking the tumor suppressor gene SETD2 become highly dependent on a protein called BCL-xL for survival. By targeting that dependency, the researchers were able to selectively eliminate SETD2-deficient cancer cells in laboratory models while largely sparing cancer cells with intact SETD2. The findings identify a potential new therapeutic strategy for patients with a particularly aggressive subset of kidney cancers.





That discovery laid the foundation for a newly awarded five-year, multi-million-dollar National Cancer Institute (NCI) grant. The grant will support efforts to understand why SETD2-deficient tumors become dependent on BCL-xL and whether that vulnerability can be leveraged to develop more effective treatments.





"These projects are two parts of the same scientific journey," de Cubas said of the study and grant. "The study revealed a previously unrecognized vulnerability in SETD2-mutant kidney cancers. The grant now gives us the opportunity to understand the biology behind that vulnerability and whether it can be translated into a new therapeutic strategy for patients."

A common mutation with unanswered questions

SETD2 is one of the most frequently altered tumor suppressor genes in human cancer, with alterations occurring in approximately 5% of all solid malignancies. It is particularly common in clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which accounts for almost three-quarters of all kidney cancers and is difficult to treat once it spreads beyond the kidney.





Researchers estimate that roughly 20% to 25% of tumors lose the gene entirely, and patients whose tumors carry SETD2 alterations often experience more aggressive disease and poorer outcomes. Despite its prevalence and clinical importance, researchers have struggled to understand why losing SETD2 confers a selective advantage to kidney tumors.



