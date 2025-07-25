How DNA Triggers Stem Cells To Transform Into Blood Cells

Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., leads a sophisticated, interacting network of researchers, physicians and patients as the director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.





Despite the demands of the job, he also makes time to investigate the intricate interactions among cellular molecules involved in blood formation and blood cancers. After all, it’s from within the cell that new treatments often arise.





“There’s a lot of creativity in building the cancer center,” said Dr. Nimer, professor of medicine, biochemistry and molecular biology and executive dean for research at the Miller School and the Oscar de La Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “But as a physician-scientist, I also love the lab.”





Dr. Nimer and his colleagues recently released their latest study, showing how a key molecule regulates the generation of new blood cells. The process, called hematopoiesis, goes awry in cancer. The findings have the potential to lead to new therapeutic strategies targeting the molecule, a regulator of gene activity called TAF1.





The new findings “not only challenge prevailing models of hematopoietic regulation but also lay the groundwork for innovative clinical applications,” said Sylvester researcher Ramin Shiekhattar, Ph.D., professor in the Dr. John T. Macdonald Foundation Department of Human Genetics at the Miller School and a long-time collaborator of Dr. Nimer’s. Dr. Shiekhattar is an author on the study.





The findings were published July 16 in the journal Developmental Cell.