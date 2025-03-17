How Statins and Aspirin Impact Chest Muscle in Smokers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

For current and former smokers, statins may reduce the amount of chest muscle loss, while aspirin may contribute to increased chest muscle loss, according to a new study. The study is published in the January 2025 issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.





Many people who are current or former smokers are prescribed statins to manage high cholesterol and aspirin to manage heart disease. Research has shown that current or former smokers experience increased skeletal muscle loss, especially in people with COPD.

COPD is an inflammatory lung disease, comprising several conditions, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and can be caused by genetics and irritants like smoke or pollution. The disease affects more than 30 million Americans and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.





This new study sought to determine if these common medications are associated with skeletal muscle loss. Researchers examined chest CT imaging data from the COPD Genetic Epidemiology (COPDGene®) study to determine loss in pectoralis muscle area and pectoralis muscle density. This study included 4,191 participants who had reported medication and chest CT scan data for both COPDGene phase 1 and phase 2 visits.





“Current and former smokers have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes and are commonly prescribed statins and aspirin to treat these conditions. By examining the impact of these medications on pectoralis muscle area and density, we found that statins can potentially reduce chest muscle loss, while aspirin may contribute to increased chest muscle loss,” said Toru Shirahata, M.D., a pulmonologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and lead author of the study. “By further examining the impact of statins and aspirin on skeletal muscle mass, health care providers may be able to better personalize treatments to improve outcomes for these patients.”





