Immune Receptor Found To Slow Alzheimer’s Progression

Read time: 2 minutes

In Alzheimer’s disease, clumps of amyloid beta protein, known as plaques, accumulate in the brain and contribute to cognitive decline. These plaques are considered a hallmark of the condition, often correlating with memory loss and neurodegeneration.





New findings from researchers at the University of California San Francisco suggest that microglia – the brain’s resident immune cells – can counteract this process by actively clearing these protein deposits. Central to this function is a receptor called ADGRG1, which allows microglia to recognize, engulf and degrade amyloid beta before it forms damaging plaques.

Amyloid beta A protein fragment that can accumulate and form clumps or plaques in the brain. Microglia Immune cells found in the brain and spinal cord. They help clear waste and pathogens and are involved in the brain's response to injury or disease.

Microglia with and without the receptor

The research team removed the ADGRG1 receptor from mice to investigate its role. Without the receptor, microglia showed reduced plaque clearance. These mice experienced a rapid accumulation of amyloid beta, as well as deterioration in brain structure and function. The absence of ADGRG1 was associated with increased neurodegeneration and impairments in learning and memory.





In contrast, normal microglia, which retained the ADGRG1 receptor, were observed directly on amyloid beta plaques. These cells were able to engage with and clear the deposits, preventing their spread.

“We think this receptor helps microglia do their job of keeping the brain healthy over many years.”



Dr. Xianhua Piao.

Patterns observed in human brain tissue

To assess the relevance of these findings to human disease, the team reanalyzed gene expression data from individuals with varying stages of Alzheimer’s disease. They found that people with mild symptoms had more microglia expressing the ADGRG1 receptor. These individuals also had fewer plaques and less cognitive impairment. In cases of severe Alzheimer’s, microglia had reduced receptor expression, and plaques were more widespread.





These findings suggest that ADGRG1 may play a protective role in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by supporting the microglia’s ability to clear amyloid beta.

Potential for therapeutic development

ADGRG1 belongs to a family of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which are commonly used as targets in drug development. This raises the possibility that compounds could be developed to boost microglial activity in individuals at risk of or living with Alzheimer’s.

“Some people are lucky to have responsible microglia. But this discovery creates an opportunity to develop drugs to make microglia effective against amyloid-beta in everyone.”



Dr. Xianhua Piao.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) A large group of cell surface receptors involved in transmitting signals from outside the cell to the interior.

Further studies are needed to determine whether drugs targeting ADGRG1 can safely and effectively enhance microglial clearance of amyloid beta in humans.





Reference: Zhu B, Wangzhou A, Yu D, et al. G-protein-coupled receptor ADGRG1 drives a protective microglial state in Alzheimer’s disease through MYC activation. Neuron. 2025:S0896627325004787. doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2025.06.020



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.