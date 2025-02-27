Indigenous Plant Extracts Show Promise for IBD Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at James Cook University (JCU), in collaboration with Traditional Owners from North Queensland, have identified native plant compounds that may help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The research, funded by the Australian Government’s National Health and Medical Research Council, has uncovered promising bioactive molecules with anti-inflammatory properties.

Leveraging traditional knowledge for modern medicine

IBD is a chronic condition characterized by persistent inflammation of the digestive tract, leading to symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Current treatments, including corticosteroids and immunosuppressants, can have significant side effects, driving the search for alternative therapies.

Traditional medicinal knowledge played a key role in this research. JCU’s Australian Tropical Herbarium collaborated with local Indigenous communities to document and analyze medicinal plants used in traditional healing practices. Chief investigator Gerry Turpin, an Aboriginal Elder of Mbabaram country, identified nearly 170 medicinal plants, from which five species were selected for further investigation.

“We have been trying to document some of this ancient knowledge that is slowly being lost, not only in the West but around the world, as people are forgetting the benefits of traditional medicines.”

Dr. Phurpa Wangchuk.

Identifying active compounds

The team focused on three plant species: a Persoonia species (a small tree), a Corymbia species (a gum tree commonly known as bloodwood) and a Tephrosia species (a perennial herb from the pea family). Researchers extracted and analyzed plant compounds to determine their potential anti-inflammatory effects.





Postdoctoral chemists and research students isolated bioactive molecules, which were then tested in collaboration with immunology and inflammation specialists at JCU. The research led to the discovery of six novel molecules, previously unknown to science, and identified four compounds with significant therapeutic potential for IBD treatment.

Next steps in drug development

The research team is now working with JCU’s commercialisation office to patent some of the newly identified drug lead compounds in partnership with the Mbabaram community. Future plans include establishing a startup company to attract external investment for drug development.





Beyond potential medical applications, this collaboration has ensured the preservation of Indigenous medicinal knowledge, securing benefits for Traditional Owners who contributed to the research.





