Intramuscular Fat Actively Disrupts Muscle Repair

Read time: 2 minutes

Fat accumulation within skeletal muscle tissue – a condition known as intramuscular adipose tissue (IMAT) – plays an active role in disrupting muscle repair and function, according to new research from the University of Florida. The findings, published in a recent preclinical study, suggest that IMAT is not simply a byproduct of disease but a direct contributor to muscle dysfunction.





IMAT has been associated with a variety of health conditions, including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, neuromuscular diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative disorders like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). While previous studies have documented the presence of fat in degenerating muscles, the functional role of IMAT in impeding muscle regeneration remained unclear.

Genetic model reveals IMAT's effects on recovery

To investigate this, researchers developed a genetic model known as mFATBLOCK that selectively prevents fat infiltration into injured muscle. This allowed them to observe how muscle tissue heals in the absence of IMAT.

“We wanted to understand the precise function IMAT might play on muscle health.”



Dr. Daniel Kopinke.

When fat cells were allowed to accumulate in muscle, the study showed that muscle fibers regenerated abnormally. Healing was disorganized and led to the development of smaller, weaker muscle fibers. In contrast, muscles that were protected from fat infiltration regenerated more effectively and produced greater force.





In the IMAT-affected muscle, fat cells occupied as much as 12% of the tissue volume. This presence acted as a structural impediment to regeneration – not unlike a boulder in a forest post-wildfire, preventing new growth from taking root.

Reducing IMAT may improve strength and healing

The study supports the idea that reducing IMAT could enhance muscle regeneration and function, with implications for treating muscle injuries and chronic conditions marked by muscle wasting. Importantly, researchers noted that IMAT is not a permanent barrier. Like other fat stores, intramuscular fat can shrink when the body expends more energy than it consumes, typically through dietary changes and increased physical activity.





This finding suggests that IMAT reduction could complement therapies that aim to promote muscle growth or repair, particularly in conditions where muscle regeneration is compromised.

“Based on everything we found, we would speculate that if you make the area that fat cells occupy in your muscles smaller, the muscle fibers would have more space to grow into.”



Dr. Daniel Kopinke.

Broader implications for aging and disease

By identifying IMAT as a physical barrier to muscle regeneration, the research opens new avenues for understanding age-related muscle loss and other degenerative conditions. Current strategies often focus on stimulating muscle growth, but the new findings suggest that addressing the accumulation of fat within muscle tissue may be equally important.





The study was led by researchers in the department of pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of Florida College of Medicine and used a combination of genetic tools and functional assays to assess muscle strength and morphology.





Reference: Norris AM, Palzkill VR, Appu AB, et al. Intramuscular adipose tissue restricts functional muscle recovery. Cell Rep. 2025;44(8):116021. doi: 10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116021



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.