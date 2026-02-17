Ketamine Shows Early Promise but Falls Short in Chronic Fatigue Trial

Read time: 3 minutes

Ketamine is best known as an anesthetic and depression treatment, but scientists are now testing it for chronic fatigue.





A team at Rutgers School of Nursing found the drug reduced fatigue scores in a small proof-of-concept trial, although similar improvements were also seen with the comparison drug.

Why ketamine is being tested for chronic fatigue

Chronic fatigue is one of the most common and disabling symptoms linked to long-term illness. It affects up to 90% of people living with chronic conditions and can make daily tasks, work, and social life difficult. It is seen in people recovering from cancer, as well as those with fibromyalgia, lupus, and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Unlike normal tiredness, this fatigue does not improve with rest.





Despite its impact, fatigue has often received limited attention from researchers.





“Fatigue has always been ignored because it's so difficult to understand what's causing it,” said senior author Dr. Leorey Saligan, a professor at the Rutgers School of Nursing.





This lack of understanding has slowed progress toward effective treatments.





Exercise is one of the main recommendations; however, many people are too exhausted to begin or maintain exercise programs. Drug treatments are limited, since the biology behind fatigue remains unclear.





One possible explanation involves glutamate, a chemical messenger used by nerve and immune cells. Saligan’s earlier work showed that people with chronic fatigue had changes in a glutamate-related receptor called mGluR5 in their immune cells.





This finding led the team to ketamine, which blocks glutamate-related receptors and is already used as an anesthetic and fast-acting treatment for depression. Earlier studies in people with bipolar depression have suggested that ketamine could reduce fatigue within hours.





However, until now, no randomized clinical trials had tested ketamine directly in people with chronic fatigue itself. The new study set out to see if a single low-dose ketamine infusion could reduce fatigue.

K etamine reduces fatigue but does not beat placebo

The team ran a randomized, double-blind clinical trial involving 10 individuals with chronic fatigue linked to different conditions, including cancer survivors, people with fibromyalgia, CFS, and lupus. Each participant received two separate intravenous infusions: one of ketamine and one of midazolam, a sedative used as an active comparison. The doses were given 14 days apart.





Fatigue levels were measured several times over the following week using simple rating scales. The main goal was to see if ketamine could reduce fatigue by at least 20% after three days.





On average, fatigue scores dropped by 21% after ketamine treatment. The biggest change came after 24 hours, when fatigue scores fell by almost 39%, and some participants reported feeling noticeably more energetic within a day.





Fatigue scores then began to move back toward baseline, suggesting the effect may be temporary.





Midazolam also reduced fatigue. In one treatment period, fatigue fell by ~18% after midazolam. When the researchers compared the two drugs directly, ketamine did not perform significantly better than the comparison treatment.





Fatigue levels also improved in the second phase of the study, regardless of which drug was given. This may reflect placebo effects, natural changes in symptoms, or lasting effects from the earlier infusion.





Some participants reported headache or dizziness after treatment, but all side effects were mild.

What the ketamine fatigue study means for patients

The results suggest ketamine may reduce fatigue in the short term; however, they also show that similar improvements can occur without ketamine, making the findings harder to interpret.





The findings fall short of proving that ketamine is an effective treatment. Midazolam itself may influence fatigue by acting on the brain or reducing inflammation, meaning both drugs may have had real effects.





The study also had limits. Only 10 participants took part, even though the researchers originally planned to recruit 59, and fatigue was also measured using self-reported scores. The study also included people with different medical conditions, which may have different underlying causes of fatigue.





These factors limit how much can be concluded from the trial.





Even so, Saligan believes ketamine could still have a role in treating chronic fatigue. Ketamine may not work as a long-term treatment, but as a short-term boost. “The idea is to prompt or reset the brain so people feel more motivated and able to take part in treatments that are proven to reduce fatigue,” he said.





This could help patients engage in exercise or rehabilitation programs that offer longer-lasting benefits.





Larger trials are now needed to determine if ketamine truly helps people with chronic fatigue syndrome and related conditions.

Reference: Goto T, Kreskow JD, Ross ALR, et al. A preliminary proof-of-concept trial on the effects of ketamine on fatigue: a randomized crossover trial. Pharmacol Rep. 2026. doi: 10.1007/s43440-025-00808-4

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Rutgers University. Material has been edited for length and content.