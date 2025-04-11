We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Liver-Directed Drug Delivery System Improves Outcomes for Rare Eye Cancer

Patients treated with a melphalan hepatic delivery system experienced significantly improved outcomes.

News  
Published: April 11, 2025 
| Original story from Moffitt Cancer Center
A close-up of a persons eye, the target for drug treatments for rare eye cancers.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A multi-institutional study led by Moffitt Cancer Center found that percutaneous hepatic perfusion using a melphalan hepatic delivery system may help patients with a rare eye cancer that has spread to their liver. This disease, known as metastatic uveal melanoma, is traditionally very hard to treat and usually has poor outcomes.


The phase 3 FOCUS trial, published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology, compared two treatments for metastatic uveal melanoma. One group of patients received the melphalan hepatic delivery system treatment, while the other group received standard of care treatment. Patients treated with the melphalan hepatic delivery system experienced significantly improved outcomes than those receiving alternative care. The median progression-free survival for these patients was 9.1 months, compared with 3.3 months for those on standard treatments.

Subscribe to Drug Discovery updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


The objective response rate was 27.5%, nearly three times the 9.4% observed in the comparison group. The disease control rate also substantially increased from 46.9% to 80.0%. Patients treated with the melphalan hepatic delivery system lived a median of 18.5 months, compared with 14.5 months for those receiving other forms of care. Although there were some side effects, mostly related to blood cell counts, these were treated with standard care as an outpatient and mostly resolved with observation alone.


“This new treatment gives hope to patients with this historically tough-to-treat cancer,” said Jonathan Zager, M.D., surgical oncologist in the Cutaneous Oncology Department at Moffitt and lead author of the study. “This is the second publication in Annals of Surgical Oncology on the results of the FOCUS trial and definitely shows that treatment with the melphalan hepatic delivery system can help control the cancer in the liver. The treatment provides an option that does not interfere with their quality of life and gives patients a chance at longer survival.”


The melphalan hepatic delivery system treatment was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2023 based on the phase 3 trial results. Unlike regular chemotherapy, this treatment delivers a high dose of the drug directly into the liver, which is isolated with a series of catheters and balloons via percutaneous insertions. The chemotherapy is filtered out before it gets introduced to the rest of the body. This targeted approach helps reduce harmful side effects in the rest of the body. More research is planned to test the benefits of the melphalan hepatic delivery system. Studies will also look at combining this treatment with other new therapies.


Reference: Zager JS, Orloff M, Ferrucci PF, et al. An Open-label, randomized study of melphalan/hepatic delivery system versus best alternative care in patients with unresectable metastatic uveal melanoma. Ann Surg Oncol. 2025. doi: 10.1245/s10434-025-17231-x


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter