Long-Term Benzodiazepine Use in Older Adults Declines, But Risks Remain

Read time: 1 minute

Older adults are increasingly discontinuing benzodiazepines soon after hospital discharge, but a significant number continue use for months, putting them at risk for serious health problems, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.





A class of medications commonly prescribed for short-term relief of anxiety, sleep problems, or agitation, benzodiazepines can be effective in the hospital setting. But prolonged use has been linked to increased risk of falls, memory and thinking problems, dependence, and motor vehicle accidents — all of which can threaten older adults’ health and independence.





The study, “Pattern and Associated Factors of Benzodiazepine Discontinuation Among Older Adults Following Hospitalization,” examined in-hospitalization prescription patterns for more than 33,000 patients aged 65 and older who were prescribed benzodiazepines from January 2004 through February 2025. Between 15.9% and 31.5% of patients were prescribed benzodiazepines like lorazepam or clonazepam during that period.





Experts, including the American Society of Addiction Medicine, recently issued updated guidelines regarding tapering patients off of benzodiazepines after hospitalization in order to prevent dependence and serious adverse outcomes in older adults.





According to the researchers, approximately 15% of older adults continued using benzodiazepines for two months after hospitalization. Patients at higher risk include those with insomnia, older adults with frailty, and patients starting new antidepressants or antipsychotics.





“While it’s encouraging to see more patients stopping these medications quickly, we remain concerned about the older adults who continue to use long-acting benzodiazepines because they face higher risks of falls, memory problems, and dependence,” said Kevin T. Pritchard, OT, PhD, OTR, co-author and post-doctoral research fellow at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research at Hebrew SeniorLife.





“Our findings suggest that future deprescribing strategies should specifically target high-risk patients in order to address both the clinical challenges of discontinuation and the underlying conditions that may contribute to prolonged use. We also recommend medication reviews, patient education programs, benzodiazepine substitutions, and nonpharmacological therapies to prevent chronic use.”





Reference: Yang CT, Wilkins JM, Pritchard KT, et al. Pattern and associated factors of benzodiazepine discontinuation among older adults following hospitalization. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2025. doi: 10.1111/jgs.70018





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.