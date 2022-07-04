Machine Learning Model Predicts Infection With Treatment-Resistant Tuberculosis

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of the top ten leading causes of death worldwide with more than 1.3 million reported deaths in 2020. The emergence and spread of drug-resistant forms of the disease have complicated the control of TB in many settings. Adding to the challenge is the fact that treating drug-resistant TB is difficult (the success rate was 57% in 2019), prolonged (treatment can take 9-20 months), and multifaceted (treatment often requires multiple antibiotics that have severe side effects).





A critical class of antibiotics for the treatment of drug-resistant TB are fluoroquinolones, which form the backbone of most drug-resistant TB regimens. However, strains of TB have evolved to become resistant to fluoroquinolones, undermining the efficacy of treatment regimens that include that class of antibiotic. The best treatment options for patients with drug-resistant TB are ideally determined by using drug-susceptibility tests, which can phenotypically determine the efficacy of antibiotics against a particular TB strain. However, these tests are scarce in low-resource, high-burden settings, meaning that individuals in these regions are unable to receive specialized treatment that can best treat their TB. Furthermore, even if they are available, the phenotypic tests can take up to 12 weeks to provide results.





Reza Yaesoubi, assistant professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health, and his team of researchers have been working on models to predict the resistance to fluoroquinolones, which could speed up the process of delivering optimal care. Working with national TB data collected in the Republic of Moldova, the team assessed whether demographic and clinical factors could be utilized as predictors of TB resistance to fluoroquinolones. They found that information such as age, geographic location, and whether the TB illness was new or a relapse served as reliable predictors of resistance. From this, they then created a model via machine learning to estimate the probability that the patient is infected with a TB strain that is resistant to fluoroquinolone.





“One of the main advantages of these predictive models is that they can be deployed at the point of care to allow clinicians to optimize the treatment regimen while waiting for the result of drug susceptibility tests, which might take up to 12 weeks,” Yaesoubi said.





Unlike the current strategy for treating drug-resistant TB, which initially assumes susceptibility to fluoroquinolones, Yaesoubi’s model accounts for how individuals’ circumstances influence the likelihood of resistance to fluoroquinolones and when alternative antibiotics (such as delamanid) should be used instead.





Through rigorous analysis and testing, the researchers found that the new model had a statistically higher net benefit in designating the appropriate treatment for patients with drug-resistant TB. These findings promise a system that will allow for better treatment of TB patients, Yaesoubi said. Looking forward, he hopes to expand the model beyond data collected from the Republic of Moldova to include other under-resourced, high-burden regions.





“We are planning to investigate if similar predictive models can be developed for other critical classes of antibiotics and for other countries with a high burden of drug-resistant TB,” he said.





The study appears in PLOS Digital Health.





