Medications for Autoimmune Diseases Could Spread Viral Infections

Read time: 2 minutes

Medications developed to treat autoimmune diseases may unintentionally support the spread of viral infections in the body, according to a new study by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).





The study, published in NAR Molecular Medicine, investigated a group of medications known as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. These drugs are prescribed for chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. However, the findings show they may also impair the body’s antiviral responses, leaving patients more susceptible to certain viral infections.





Janus kinase inhibitors (JAK inhibitors) Drugs that block Janus kinases, a family of enzymes involved in transmitting signals that regulate immune responses. They are commonly used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Increased susceptibility to common viruses

The researchers demonstrated that JAK inhibitors can increase vulnerability to several viruses, including Rift Valley fever virus, influenza A virus, adenovirus and SARS-CoV-2. These viruses cause diseases ranging from seasonal flu to COVID-19 and are known for their significant health impacts globally.

“We have found a surprising and potentially serious side effect of a class of anti-inflammatory drugs. They can help viruses spread more easily in the body,” said Dr. Denis Kainov.

The increased susceptibility stems from the drug’s action on a critical immune signaling pathway. JAK inhibitors suppress interferon-stimulated genes that typically help protect cells from viral invasion. This immune dampening effect may allow viruses to infect cells more easily and spread more rapidly throughout the body.

“These genes play a crucial role in the body’s response to viral infections,” said Dr. Aleksandr Ianevski.





Interferon-stimulated genes Genes activated by interferons, which are proteins produced by cells in response to viral infections. These genes help protect cells by preventing viruses from replicating.

Study used cell cultures and mini-organs

To study this effect, the researchers used a combination of virological techniques, gene expression analysis and three-dimensional organoid models. They examined how the drugs affected cells from different tissues, including the lungs, eyes and brain.





Organoids Three-dimensional structures grown from stem cells that mimic the function and architecture of real organs. They are used in laboratory research to study disease processes and drug effects.





Their experiments revealed that drugs such as baricitinib reduced the expression of key genes involved in the antiviral response. As a result, infected cells showed a diminished ability to mount an effective immune defense, allowing viruses to replicate more efficiently.

Implications for clinical use

JAK inhibitors have shown therapeutic benefit in treating chronic inflammatory conditions, but their immunosuppressive effects could present hidden risks, especially for individuals with latent or active viral infections. The authors of the study suggest clinicians may need to evaluate viral risk more carefully when prescribing these drugs, particularly during viral outbreaks.





However, the same immunosuppressive properties could have potential research applications. The drugs might be used in controlled settings, such as drug screening platforms or vaccine development, where a consistent and predictable immune response is required.





The researchers recommend additional studies to determine how JAK inhibitors can be used more safely and effectively in clinical practice, especially when viral exposure is likely.





Reference: Ravlo E, Ianevski A, Skipperstøen MN, et al. JAK inhibitors remove innate immune barriers facilitating viral propagation. NAR Mol Med. 2025;2(2):ugaf017. doi: 10.1093/narmme/ugaf017



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.