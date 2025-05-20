Metformin Use Associated with Longevity in Postmenopausal Women

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A recent study published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences examined the association between metformin use and increased lifespan in postmenopausal women with type 2 diabetes. The researchers found that those taking metformin were more likely to reach age 90 or older, a benchmark known as exceptional longevity, than those using sulfonylurea medications.





The analysis was based on data from the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI), a large US-based research program that has followed participants for over 30 years. The study cohort included women aged 50 to 79 at enrollment, with current participants ranging from 78 to 108 years old.

30% lower risk of death before age 90 linked to metformin

The study reported that metformin use was associated with a 30% lower risk of death before age 90 compared to sulfonylurea use. The analysis focused on women with type 2 diabetes, a condition that is common in postmenopausal populations and known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and other complications.





Sulfonylurea

A class of oral medications used to treat type 2 diabetes by increasing insulin release from the pancreas. It is an alternative to metformin in some treatment plans.





Although the findings highlight a difference in survival between the two medication groups, the researchers noted that metformin was not compared to a placebo. This limits conclusions about causality, and further research is required to understand the biological mechanisms behind this association.

Women’s Health Initiative provides long-term data for aging research

The WHI is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. Since the 1990s, it has enrolled over 161,000 women across 40 clinical centers in the United States. The WHI has produced more than 2,400 scientific publications and continues to be a valuable resource for studying health outcomes in aging women.





The current study adds to a growing body of research into gerotherapeutics, drugs that may target the underlying biology of aging. Metformin, originally developed to manage blood glucose levels, has been identified as a candidate because it affects multiple processes associated with aging, including inflammation, cellular metabolism, and mitochondrial function.





Gerotherapeutics A category of drugs being investigated for their potential to slow biological aging and extend healthy lifespan. These drugs may target cellular pathways involved in the aging process.





Future studies are needed to confirm whether metformin directly promotes longevity or whether its effects are mediated by improved management of diabetes-related complications.





Reference: Shadyab AH, Espeland MA, Odegaard AO, et al. Comparative effectiveness of metformin vs sulfonylureas on exceptional longevity in women with type 2 diabetes: target trial emulation. J Gerontol: Series A. 2025:glaf095. doi: 10.1093/gerona/glaf095



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.