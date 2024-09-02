Method Produces Pharmaceutical Ingredients From Billions of Newly Combined Molecules

Nowadays, there’s lots of buzz about spectacular new medical treatments such as personalised cancer therapy with modified immune cells or antibodies. Such treatments, however, are very complex and expensive and so find only limited application. Most medical therapies are still based on small chemical compounds that can be produced in large quantities and thus at low cost.

Billions of new molecules in just a few weeks

The bottleneck in the development of new molecular therapies is the limited number of new active substances that can be found using current techniques. A method developed in the 2000s at Harvard and ETH Zurich promises to provide a remedy: DNA-encoded chemical libraries (DEL).

To date, DEL technology could be used to produce millions of chemical compounds and test their effectiveness in one go. However, the drawback with this was that the researchers could build only small molecules from a few chemical building blocks. Chemists at ETH Zurich have now refined and significantly improved this process.





With the help of the new method, recently published in the reknowned journal Science, researchers can now automatically synthesise and test not just a few million, but billions of different substances within a few weeks. The method can also be applied to produce much larger drug molecules, such as ring-shaped peptides, which can be used to target additional pharmacological targets.

Creating and testing all combinations

“The first active substances developed with the help of early DEL technology are currently in advanced clinical trials. This new DEL method once again massively expands the possibilities,” Jörg Scheuermann explains. He and his research group at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences are among the pioneers of DEL technology, which is considered to be the key to utilising the combinatorial possibilities in the chemical production of molecules in practice.





The aim of combinatorial chemistry is to produce as many molecular variants as possible from individual building blocks. From all these combinations, the researchers fish out those that demonstrate the desired activity. The number of different molecules grows exponentially with the number of synthesis cycles and with the number of different building blocks that are combined in each synthesis cycle.

Using DNA code to identify the active molecules

For researchers to be able to identify the individual active compounds in the rapidly growing “molecular soup” in efficacy tests, the DEL method attaches a defined short fragment of DNA to the molecule in parallel with each active-ingredient building block. This creates a unique DNA sequence as a readable barcode for each combination of building blocks.





For example, the entire soup of molecules can be tested for its ability to bind to a specific protein, and individual DNA segments can be amplified and clearly identified using the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) technique familiar from COVID tests.