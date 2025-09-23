“Molecular Glue” Activates the Immune System To Treat Neuroblastoma

Gene expression governs whether neuroblastoma tumor cells exist in either the adrenergic (differentiated and sensitive to treatment) or mesenchymal (less differentiated and therapy-resistant) cell state. Tumors may switch between states, confounding treatment efforts. A study from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital indicates that the extent of this plasticity is underreported, but there is a way to circumvent this challenge therapeutically. The researchers found that by combining immunotherapy with the drug indisulam, they could achieve a complete therapeutic response in laboratory models, regardless of cell state. The study, published today in Nature Communications, is the first to show how indisulam works and provides a missing piece of the puzzle for how to treat neuroblastoma effectively.





Neuroblastoma is a pediatric cancer that affects nerve tissue and occurs when neural cells fail to develop properly, remaining perpetually locked in an early stage of development. This cell immaturity is intrinsic to tumor cell plasticity. While surgery alone can successfully treat most patients with low-risk neuroblastoma, high-risk patients, who account for almost half of all cases, often need high-dose chemotherapy. When combined with a low number of druggable targets, significant cytotoxic effects for such therapies and a 50% relapse rate, the need for novel neuroblastoma targets is critical.





Corresponding author Jun Yang, MD, PhD, St. Jude Department of Surgery, recently identified the potential of a class of drugs called molecular glues to address this need. “Neuroblastoma cells are highly dependent on a process called RNA splicing,” Yang explained, “So by ‘sticking’ an RNA splicing factor, RBM39, to protein-degrading machinery and forcibly degrading it, cell growth can be stopped.” Indisulam is one such molecular glue. While experiments showed high anti-cancer activity, models still consistently relapsed. The researchers worked to understand why, ultimately finding a way to make the drug work more effectively.