Monthly Injection Helps Severe Asthma Patients Safely Reduce Daily Steroids

Read time: 2 minutes

A monthly injection has helped 90% of severe asthma patients reduce daily steroid tablets, which are associated with long-term side effects.





More than half of the participants who had received the injection were able to stop their daily steroid tablets entirely, without any impact on their symptoms.

The clinical trial led by a King’s College London academic followed patients who had been injected with tezepelumab every four weeks for a year. Tezepelumab is a type of antibody which targets parts of the immune system, reducing lung inflammation.





Treatment with tezepelumab was also shown to significantly improve asthma symptoms, lung function, and overall quality of life. During the study, two-thirds of patients stopped having any asthma attacks. These improvements were seen as early as two weeks into treatment and lasted for the duration of the study.





Scientists are trying to identify alternative treatments for managing severe asthma, as long-term daily steroid use can lead to serious health problems, including osteoporosis, diabetes, and increased vulnerability to infections.





The WAYFINDER study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine today, is among long-standing research into severe asthma at King’s College London. Last year, another team at King’s discovered that another antibody, benralizamab, could be injected during some asthma and COPD attacks to reduce the need for further treatment. The latest discovery could help people manage their asthma long term.





Participants in the trial had a diagnosis of severe asthma and were recruited from 68 clinical centres across 11 countries. They received tezepelumab every four weeks and completed questionnaires on their asthma symptoms and medication at 28 and 52 weeks.



