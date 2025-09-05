Mucus-inspired Hydrogel Improves Healing in Acid-damaged Stomach Tissue

Read time: 1 minute

A new hydrogel material modeled on the properties of gastric mucus has shown promise for repairing gastrointestinal wounds in animals. The acid-resistant hydrogel, called ultrastable mucus-inspired hydrogel (UMIH), remained stable and adhesive in the highly acidic environment of the stomach and supported tissue healing more effectively than a currently approved treatment.



Hydrogels are water-absorbing polymer networks commonly used in biomedical applications, including wound care and drug delivery. However, their structural integrity typically degrades under low pH conditions, limiting their use in the gastrointestinal tract. Researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Sichuan University developed UMIH to address this limitation.

Design based on mucus resilience

UMIH incorporates three molecular components that contribute to its acid resistance and adhesion. These include ELR-IK24, a protein that binds to hydrogen ions to buffer local acidity; tannic acid, which increases the material’s surface adhesion; and HDI, a chemical crosslinker that stabilizes the polymer network. Together, these components enable UMIH to remain functional in environments as acidic as pH 2.



In laboratory tests, UMIH demonstrated an adhesive strength 15 times greater than that of aluminum phosphate gel (APG), a commercially available mucosal protectant. Unlike APG, which fully degraded within three days in acidic conditions, UMIH retained half its structure after seven days.

Reduced inflammation and tissue damage in animal models

The researchers evaluated UMIH’s performance in rat and pig models of esophageal injury. Compared to both untreated controls and animals treated with APG, those given UMIH showed faster wound closure, reduced inflammation, and greater formation of new blood vessels. These effects are critical for effective tissue regeneration.



The hydrogel also exhibited antimicrobial activity against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus in vitro and did not appear to be toxic to cultured gastrointestinal cells.

Applications and future directions

According to the researchers, UMIH could be used to treat conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux and gastric ulcers, and it may also be suitable for use after gastrointestinal surgery. While clinical testing is needed to evaluate the material’s safety and effectiveness in humans, its low production cost and use of established biocompatible components support its potential for translation to clinical practice.



The study was published on September 4 in Cell Reports Physical Science.





Reference: Yang X, Li B, Lou F, et al. Mucus-inspired hydrogels with protonation-driven adhesion for extreme acidic conditions. Cell Rep Phys Sci. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2025.102772





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.