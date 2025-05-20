We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Natural Compound in Rice and Coffee May Help Relax the Heart

Ferulic acid, a natural compound found in rice, coffee and certain vegetables, helps prevent narrowing of the arteries.

News  
Published: May 20, 2025 
| Original story from Toho University
A close-up of a cup of coffee, a source of ferulic acid which may help prevent artery spasms.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

Sudden narrowing of the coronary arteries—called coronary artery spasms—can lead to chest pain (angina), heart attacks, and other serious heart problems. Now, a research group led by Dr. Kento Yoshioka, Dr. Keisuke Obara, and Professor Yoshio Tanaka from the Department of Chemical Pharmacology, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Toho University, has discovered that ferulic acid, a natural compound found in rice, coffee, and certain vegetables, can help prevent these spasms in two different ways.


Using porcine (pig) coronary arteries, which closely resemble human heart arteries, the researchers found that ferulic acid significantly reduced artery contractions caused by chemical triggers.

The study revealed two key actions of ferulic acid:

  1. It blocks calcium from entering muscle cells through L-type calcium channels, which normally cause the arteries to contract.
  2. Even when calcium isn’t involved, it still prevents artery tightening by stopping a specific protein (myosin light chain) from being activated, which is essential for muscle contraction.


Surprisingly, ferulic acid was sometimes even more effective than diltiazem, a widely used medication for relaxing blood vessels.

“Because ferulic acid is plant-based and considered safe, it may have potential as a health food ingredient or even as a foundation for future heart medications,” said lead researcher Dr. Kento Yoshioka.


This research opens the door to new, natural ways of supporting heart health—possibly through diet or supplements in the future.


Reference: Yoshioka K, Obara K, Luo Y, et al. Inhibitory effects of ferulic acid on the contraction responses of porcine coronary arteries: a comparison with diltiazem. J Pharmacol Sci. 2025;158(3):172-181. doi: 10.1016/j.jphs.2025.04.006


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

