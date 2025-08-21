Natural Molecules in the Eye Could Provide Future Treatments for Glaucoma

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new scientific discovery at the University of Missouri could lead to the identification of a biomarker for both earlier detection and treatment of a devastating eye disease. The disease, glaucoma, is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness among older adults.





Glaucoma leads to damage of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and their axons. When these nerves at the back of the eye — responsible for transmitting visual information to the brain — are damaged, vision loss occurs. While current treatments focus on reducing pressure within the eye, none have successfully protected RGCs from damage. Therefore, neuroprotective therapies to prevent RGC degeneration are an unmet clinical need.





Mizzou’s Pawan Singh is on a mission to discover biomarkers to detect glaucoma and neuroprotective therapies to treat it.





In a recent study, his team discovered that glaucoma patients have less of two tiny molecules — agmatine and thiamine — in the clear fluid at the front of the eye, compared to those without glaucoma. Singh has identified that these molecules, known as metabolites, could be potential biomarkers that could be spotted to detect the disease early.





“In several cases, people do not find out they have glaucoma until they are older and their eye pressure is elevated,” Singh, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine, said. “Our long-term goal is to see if doctors could one day do a simple blood test to check for these biomarkers. If they can, hopefully they will be able to catch the disease much earlier, before vision loss occurs, so patients can receive treatment sooner.”





These two metabolites, agmatine and thiamine, could also make for potential glaucoma treatments. In one of his recent pre-clinical studies, Singh found that agmatine and thiamine have neuroprotective potential and can help protect RGCs from damage and loss of visual function. This means these molecules might help stop or slow down the progression of vision loss, making them possible candidates for future neuroprotective treatment for glaucoma as eye drops or supplements.





“Mizzou’s impressive research infrastructure and our collaborative team help make this research possible,” Singh said. “While more work needs to be done, the eye doctors I have spoken to here at Mizzou are very excited about this research, so I am proud and hopeful for the future.”





