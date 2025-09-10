Neuritin 1 Could Be a New Target for Obesity Therapy

Read time: 1 minute

Current weight loss drugs, such as semaglutide, work by suppressing appetite and reducing food intake. However, new research published in Nature Communications indicates it may be possible to treat obesity without cutting calories.

Neuritin 1 and its role in energy metabolism

Obesity is a health condition of epidemic proportions, with 650 million people worldwide affected. The comorbidities of obesity, including type 2 diabetes and atherosclerosis, are major public health concerns, outlining the importance of understanding how obesity and metabolic syndrome develop and using this to inform drug discovery efforts.





Neuritin 1 is a protein with established roles in the nervous system and neuronal plasticity that is also produced in brown adipose tissue.





Dr. Antonio Zorzano, Dr. Manuela Sánchez-Feutrie and their team found that in brown fat tissue, Neuritin 1 has a metabolic function, stimulating mitochondrial activity and promoting thermogenesis-related genes.





Brown adipose tissue Brown fat stores energy and helps to regulate body temperature in cold conditions by burning energy to generate heat, a process called thermogenesis. It is also involved in regulating glucose and fat metabolism.





In animal models, the researchers used a viral vector to overexpress Neuritin 1 in brown fat cells, resulting in an increase in metabolic activity without affecting food consumption or energy expenditure. The transcription of metabolic genes, including Prdm16, Ppargc1a, Cidea, Cpt1a, Hsl and Dio2, increased in response to Neuritin 1 overexpression, leading to metabolic reprogramming with striking similarity to the effects of chronic cold exposure.



"By increasing the levels of Neuritin 1 specifically in brown fat, we observed that the animals burned more energy, which helped prevent fat accumulation," explained Zorzano.





This metabolic boost led to improvements in several health indicators, including reduced weight gain, improved insulin sensitivity and reduced liver inflammation in both mice fed a normal diet and those fed a high-fat diet.





Neuritin 1 may influence metabolism in brown adipose tissue by acting as a secreted factor; the researchers found that incubating brown adipocytes with recombinant Neuritin 1 also induced the expression of thermogenic genes, although its receptors have not yet been identified.





Additionally, in humans, common variants of the Neuritin 1 gene show a strong association with BMI, indicating that the findings in animal models may translate to research in people.





"These findings point to Neuritin 1 as a promising therapeutic candidate for treating obesity and its associated conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease, through a mechanism that differs from current approaches," highlighted Sánchez-Feutrie.





Reference: Sánchez-Feutrie M, Romero M, Veiga SR, et al. Identification of Neuritin 1 as a local metabolic regulator of brown adipose tissue. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):7033. doi:10.1038/s41467-025-62255-2





This article is a rework of a press release issued by The Institute of Research in Biomedicine. Material has been edited for length and content.