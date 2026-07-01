New Therapeutic Strategy for NF-1-Associated Tumors Identified

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The study, published in Nature Communications, develops a new cellular model that reproduces the progression of NF1-associated tumours and enables the identification of new therapeutic opportunities.





A research team from the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP) has developed a new experimental model based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that makes it possible to reproduce in the laboratory the progression of tumours associated with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), from benign forms to aggressive malignant tumours. The study, published in Nature Communications, also identifies a potential therapeutic strategy based on the combination of the drugs olaparib and selumetinib.





The study was led by the Hereditary Cancer and Translational Cancer Genomics and Bioinformatics groups at IGTP, in collaboration with researchers from the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO) - Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States.





Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a genetic disease that predisposes people to the development of tumours of the peripheral nervous system. Although most are benign, some can progress to malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumours (MPNST), a highly aggressive type of sarcoma with few effective therapeutic options.



