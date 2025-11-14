Not All Birth Control Carries the Same Breast Cancer Risk

Read time: 4 minutes

When millions of women worldwide use hormonal contraception, even small differences in cancer risk become meaningful.





In a Swedish register-based study from Uppsala University, a team led by Professor Åsa Johansson found that while any hormonal contraception use was linked to a modest increase in breast cancer risk, the magnitude varied substantially by hormone type, duration of use and delivery route.

Why hormonal contraception and breast cancer risk matter

Breast cancer incidence is rising globally, including among younger women. At the same time, hormonal contraceptives are among the most widely used medications worldwide.





Hormonal contraceptives have been linked to a slightly elevated risk of breast cancer, although they have also been shown to offer a protective benefit against other cancers.





“Hormonal contraceptives are the single most important protective factor against ovarian cancer, a disease that, although less common than breast cancer, has a much higher mortality rate and for which this protection is long-lasting,” Johansson told Technology Networks.





That benefit is clear, but for breast cancer, the evidence is murkier.





Until now, most research has focused on combined oral contraceptives, which contain both oestrogen and progestin, treating them as a uniform category. Meanwhile, use of progestin-only contraceptives has been growing, and the relative risks associated with those have been underexplored.





“Hormonal contraceptives provide substantial benefits, including reliable birth control and protection against other conditions. Understanding which types of contraceptives carry slightly higher or lower risks allows for better individual and population-level decision-making – supporting safer and more tailored use rather than broad concern,” Johansson explained.





The new study aimed to determine how breast cancer risk varies by the type and duration of hormonal contraceptive use, with a focus on different progestin formulations.





“Studies such as ours can help fill these knowledge gaps and, in the longer term, identify products that appear safer than others and could be highlighted as preferable options,” Johansson said.

Differences in hormonal contraception formulations impact breast cancer risk

To address these uncertainties, Johansson and her team conducted the largest study of its kind, drawing on Sweden’s national health registers to compare how different hormonal contraceptive formulations relate to breast cancer risk.





More than 2 million women and adolescent girls aged 13–49 years were included and followed between 2006–2019, adding up to over 21 million person-years of data. Anyone with a previous diagnosis of breast, ovarian, uterine or cervical cancer, or who had undergone fertility treatment, was excluded.





The researchers compared prescription records with cancer diagnoses and used statistical models to estimate how likely breast cancer was to develop among users of different contraceptive types, while accounting for factors such as age, childbirth history and education.





Overall, using any hormonal contraceptive was linked to a 24% higher relative risk of breast cancer – which translates to ~1 extra case per 7,800 users each year.

Advertisement





Progestin-only methods showed a greater risk than combined oestrogen-progestin products.





However, the route of administration (pill, implant, intrauterine system) made little difference if the progestin hormone was the same type.





“The magnitude of the effect for certain progestins was remarkably consistent across different routes of administration,” explained Johansson. “Products containing the same type of progestin showed very similar risk estimates whether they were administered as pills or intrauterine devices, and likewise for products available both as implants and oral formulations.”





The longer the contraceptive was used, the higher the risk, peaking after 5–10 years. Lower-oestrogen versions carried a slightly higher risk, suggesting that oestrogen may counterbalance progestin’s effects.





Desogestrel, either as a pill or as the implant metabolite etonogestrel, was associated with the highest relative risk. Specifically, women who used desogestrel-based products for 5–10 years showed nearly a 50% increased risk, while long‐term users of levonorgestrel-based products had under a 20% increase.





Drospirenone (with oestrogen) and medroxyprogesterone injections showed no significant increase.





Advertisement

Johansson explained that these differences likely stem from the underlying chemistry of the synthetic hormones themselves: “Synthetic progestins vary in their structural similarity to either natural progesterone or testosterone derivatives, resulting in distinct potencies, pharmacokinetics and receptor-binding profiles. These variations influence systemic exposure, tissue distribution and hormonal activity, which may in turn lead to heterogeneity in breast cancer risk.”





“It was somewhat unexpected to see that several products showed no evidence of an increased risk of breast cancer,” she added.

Implications for contraceptive choice and future research

The results confirm that not all hormonal contraceptives carry the same breast cancer risk. However, the absolute risk increase is small and for most women, this remains outweighed by the benefits hormonal contraceptives provide.





One biological explanation for the patterns seen is the interaction between oestrogen and progestin in breast tissue.





“Both hormone types can enhance breast epithelial cell proliferation and potentially promote carcinogenesis, yet their combination appears to modify these effects,” Johansson explained.





Future research will need to test these findings using causal models and pooled international datasets, and explore why desogestrel differs from other progestins.





“The study has circulated widely on social media, where some have focused on spreading fear rather than discussing the scientific results in a balanced manner. This is unfortunate, as it can lead to unnecessary anxiety among young women,” said Johansson. “Nevertheless, we believe that once the initial wave of reactions subsides, the true findings of the study will stand out and ultimately contribute to safer and more informed use of hormonal contraception.”

“The study does not primarily show that hormonal contraceptives are more dangerous than previously thought, but rather that the associated breast cancer risk varies depending on the type of progestogen included in the product and not on the route of administration,” said Johansson.

“At a population level, even small changes in individual risk can have a measurable impact when millions of women use hormonal contraceptives worldwide,” she continued. “However, it is important to interpret the results in context. The increased risk is modest and comparable to what has been reported in earlier studies, and it disappears over time after discontinuation.”

Advertisement





“These results have the potential to influence public health guidance and regulatory decisions in the longer term,” Johansson added, “although we do not expect any immediate changes.”





Looking ahead, she highlighted two promising directions: “to improve our ability to predict which women will respond best to different types of hormonal contraceptives” and to “encourage the development of new progestins with improved safety profiles.”





“A key challenge for future research is to identify contraceptive products that retain this strong protection against ovarian cancer while minimizing any potential increase in breast cancer risk,” Johansson added.

Reference: Hadizadeh F, Koteci A, Karlsson T, Ek WE, Johansson Å. Hormonal Contraceptive Formulations and Breast Cancer Risk in Adolescents and Premenopausal Women. JAMA Oncol. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2025.4480





About the interviewee:

Dr. Åsa Johansson is a professor in the Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology at Uppsala University. The main focus in her research is the genetic contribution to common diseases. Beside genomics, Johansson's research also focuses on lifestyle factors and their effects on disease risk.