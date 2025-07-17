Optogenetics Uncovers New Antiviral Strategies

UC Santa Barbara researchers and collaborators from campus biotech spinoff Integrated Biosciences, as well as Harvard, MIT, Princeton and genomics company Illumina Ventures are using optogenetics — the use of light to probe the functions of living tissue — to find compounds to help our bodies more effectively help themselves in times of physiological stress. Using an optogenetic platform developed in synthetic biologist Max Wilson’s lab at UCSB, they have already discovered dozens of molecules that can act as pan-antivirals and, specifically, two chemical scaffolds that could serve as promising development candidates in the host-directed antiviral space.





“We ended up testing them on Zika,” said Wilson. “And they worked. RSV: they worked. Herpes: they worked. And they worked almost as well as the state-of-the-art treatment, but they were completely unoptimized. So it’s very promising.”





Their research appears in the journal Cell.

The Integrated Stress Response

The Integrated Stress Response (ISR) is the cellular mechanism that we have to thank for helping us adapt to and recover from the physiological stresses life throws at us. From viruses to cancers, from nutrient deficiencies to age-related neurodegeneration, the ISR sets in motion complex processes aimed at helping cells survive and recover, or, alternatively, promote a programmed death to remove faulty and damaged cells.





“It’s an incredibly important signaling network,” said Wilson. And indeed, the ISR acts like a hub, taking in stress signals and activating responses as needed by encoding specific proteins or triggering changes in gene expression. Scientists have long known about this powerful mechanism and its potential in biomedical applications to help the body help itself recover from a variety of insults. However, the complexity of the system makes it difficult to successfully and precisely wield the power of the ISR.





“Any normal environmental stress that you put on cells activates several pathways simultaneously,” Wilson explained, “and so it’s very hard to study one stress response at a time.” Additionally, to generate these specific responses, cells have to be placed under stress, but then it becomes difficult to determine whether the response is from an ISR pathway, or if it is due to damage that cell is experiencing, or some other effect of cellular repair or failure. On top of that, molecules that do activate the appropriate ISR pathway must do so without being toxic to the cell itself for them to be therapeutically effective.



