Osteoporosis Drug Provides New Treatment Options for Postmenopausal Women

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published new guidance recommending abaloparatide as an option for treating osteoporosis after menopause.

Postmenopausal women are susceptible to osteoporosis

Menopause is a natural phase of biological aging that signals the end of a woman's reproductive years. Typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55, it is triggered by a decline in ovarian follicular function and a decrease in estrogen levels. The process can take several years and is associated with many changes that can affect an individual's physical and mental well-being.

Estrogen plays an important role in maintaining bone density and strength. When menopause occurs, the loss of this hormone often results in a decrease in bone density causing an increased risk for broken bones. Postmenopausal women lose around three to five percent of their bone mass annually, making them highly susceptible to developing osteoporosis. The common bone metabolic disorder is characterized by low bone mass and an increase in bone fragility and risk of fractures. Approximately 1 in 10 women, aged 60, are affected by osteoporosis.

Current treatments for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women include romosozumab and teriparatide, followed by bisphosphonates, however, these are not always well tolerated.

Abaloparatide offers many patients an alternative treatment option

NICE reported their recommendation for abaloparatide, also sold as Eladynos ®, as an option for treating osteoporosis after menopause in women, trans men and non-binary people, who have a high risk of bone fractures.

“Abaloparatide has been found by our independent committee to be clinically and cost-effective at reducing the risk of fracture, giving people more independence and therefore a better quality of life,” said Professor Jonathan Benger, the national clinical director for Urgent Care at NHS England, and consultant in emergency medicine, at the University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust.

The drug, which comes in a pre-filled pen, increases bone density by stimulating the cells that make new bone. It can be self-administered at home, through daily injections into the muscle, offering patients an alternative for those that haven’t responded well to usual treatment options.

Improving postmenopausal care

“The independent committee heard from patients about how debilitating osteoporosis can be and how it impacts all aspects of day-to-day life, such as not going out for a walk because they are fearful of falling and having a fracture. This can impair mental and physical health,” said Benger.

“I know the devastating impact that fractures can have on peoples’ lives. I’m delighted that there is going to be another safe and effective drug available which will hopefully stop so many people suffering the effects and fear of having more fractures,” said Alison Smith, a patient representative.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Material has been edited for length and content.