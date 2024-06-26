Potentially Safer MDMA Variants Identified for Psychotherapeutic Use

The use of the active ingredient 3,4-methylenedioxy-N-methylamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as "ecstasy", to support psychotherapy for mental illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder is being discussed worldwide. While the therapeutic potential of the substance has already been investigated in clinical trials, only Australia and New Zealand have so far decided to approve and restrict its controlled use by experts due to possible risks and side effects. An international research team led by MedUni Vienna has now identified three new variants of MDMA as promising alternatives for safer use in a controlled psychotherapeutic setting as part of a study. The results were recently published in the "Journal of Neurochemistry".





The currently developed MDMA variants (ODMA, TDMA and SeDMA) have been modified by the researchers in such a way that the positive effects are retained and the negative effects are reduced. As the studies carried out on human cell cultures by Harald Sitte's team from MedUni Vienna's Center for Physiology and Pharmacology and Center for Addiction Research (AddResS) show, the new chemical compounds have a similar effect to MDMA on the relevant clinical target structures in the brain (such as serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline transporters), which are crucial for regulating mood and emotion. In contrast to MDMA, however, the new substances have lower activity at certain serotonin receptors and are also broken down more favorably, resulting in fewer toxic breakdown products: "This allows the conclusion that both the acute and long-term side effects of ODMA, TDMA and SeDMA may be lower than those of the conventional substance," explains study leader Harald Sitte. "Since the MDMA analogs also have a weaker interaction with certain transport proteins in the body that are responsible for the absorption and excretion of drugs, the risk of interactions with other drugs could also be reduced," adds the first author of the study, Ana Sofia Alberto-Silva.